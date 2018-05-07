Protiviti's Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine

Brauneis serves as leader of Protiviti's Americas financial services practice. He has advised national and international banks and mortgage lenders as well as insurance, investment advisory and broker/dealer firms on complex regulatory risk and compliance matters for more than 17 years. Brauneis has contributed to the development of Protiviti's agile risk management framework, a critical resource to help with the challenges faced by the firm's financial services clients in managing risk and compliance post-financial crisis.

"Mike has played a significant role in the success of Protiviti's financial services practice over the past several years," said Joseph Tarantino, president and CEO of Protiviti. "His depth of expertise and creative approach to problem-solving ensure that his clients meet the many challenges of today's fluid regulatory financial environment. We congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition."

As a regulatory compliance subject-matter expert, Brauneis is frequently quoted by media organizations including The Wall Street Journal, Associated Press, Reuters, American Banker and the Chicago Tribune, among many others. He is a Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM) and a member of the Institute of Certified Bankers.

Brauneis is one of several Protiviti leaders who have been named to Consulting magazine's Top 25 list, including Brian Christensen (2017); Scott Redfearn (2016); Kimberly Dickerson (2015), Carol Beaumier (2014), Jim Pajakowski (2013), Jim Armetta (2012), Jim DeLoach (2011) and Cory Gunderson (2009).

All the 2018 Top 25 Consultants award honorees will be celebrated at an awards dinner on June 14 at the Mandarin Oriental in New York City. Profiles of the honorees are published in the May 2018 edition of Consulting magazine.

