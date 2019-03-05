Protiviti's Sharon Delgado and Brian Kostek Named to 2019 'Rising Stars' List by Consulting Magazine

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of global consulting firm Protiviti's consultants have been named by Consulting magazine to its 2019 'Rising Stars of the Profession' list, which highlights the best emerging talent in the consulting industry. Sharon Delgado is being recognized in the Client Service category and Brian Kostek is being recognized in the Financial Services Industry category. Both Delgado and Kostek are directors in Protiviti's Internal Audit and Risk and Compliance practices, respectively.

Delgado's relationship with her clients extends beyond the initial scope of a project as she helps them to get to the root cause of their business challenges, while often adding a personal touch such as celebrating special occasions with her clients. Based in Protiviti's Fort Lauderdale office, she focuses on client service, leading global engagements in Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) compliance, project management and internal audit.

Now based in the firm's Tampa office, Kostek was formerly a participant in Protiviti's global mobility program, spending two years in the firm's Shanghai and Hong Kong offices where he helped to establish Protiviti's consulting presence in the region's emerging markets. He's an expert in regulatory risk compliance, third-party vendor risk, asset management, credit risk and internal audit solutions for Protiviti's financial service clients.

"Sharon provides exceptional client service, first by making sure she is fully conversant with the issues being experienced by the client and then by actively fostering the consultant-client relationship through her exemplary attention to detail," said Joseph Tarantino, president and CEO of Protiviti. "Brian is highly regarded as a subject-matter expert and as a trusted business partner who has built loyal relationships with client companies and trade groups. I congratulate Sharon and Brian for this well-deserved recognition for their accomplishments and look forward to watching their careers evolve and grow as they continue to provide our clients with exceptional service and our people with inspirational leadership."

Profiles of all 35 "Rising Stars" honorees are in the February/March 2019 edition of Consulting magazine. The publication will celebrate the 2019 winners at its Rising Stars of the Profession Awards Dinner on April 11 at the W Hotel Chicago Lakeshore, Chicago.

Delgado and Kostek are the latest Protiviti consultants to be named by Consulting magazine as Rising Stars. Previous Protiviti honorees were Addie Nickle (2018), Jenna Fitzsimmons (2018), Kristin Forester (2017), Angelo Poulikakos (2017), Ashley Cuevas (2016), Madhu Mathew (2016) and Randy Armknecht (2015).

