Protiviti's Sharon Lindstrom Named to 2019 'Women Leaders in Consulting' List

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharon Lindstrom, a managing director with global consulting firm Protiviti, has been named to Consulting magazine's 2019 'Women Leaders in Consulting' list. The award recognizes top women executives who have made a significant impact on the consulting profession. Lindstrom, who leads the firm's global manufacturing and distribution industry practice, is recognized with an Excellence in Leadership award.

Lindstrom is based in Protiviti's Chicago office and has over 30 years of experience advising clients in a variety of strategic areas, including internal audit transformation; IPO readiness; Sarbanes-Oxley compliance; and enterprise risk assessment.

In addition to significantly growing her consulting practice, Lindstrom is president of the Umoja Student Development board, a Chicago-based charitable organization that partners with local schools to transform school culture, reduce violence and suspensions and build students' social-emotional skills for success. Motivated by her years of serving on the Umoja board, she collaborates with her colleagues to help support economically challenged Chicago students who have the spirit and aptitude to achieve their goal of attending college. Lindstrom and her colleagues have thus far enabled 16 students to graduate from college, with another 13 currently attending college. In 2016, Consulting magazine honored Protiviti with an Excellence in Social & Community Investment Award for these efforts. Other Protiviti offices have followed her lead and helped students in need in their local communities.

"Sharon is an expert in her field, an exceptional business leader and someone who gives back tirelessly to her community. She's a stellar role model for our consultants, especially those who are beginning their careers, and her recognition as a leader in our profession is well-deserved," said Joseph Tarantino, Protiviti president and CEO.

Lindstrom is a fellow with Leadership Greater Chicago, and in 2016, she was recognized by The Chicago Business Journal as one of its 'Women of Influence.'

The 2019 Women Leaders in Consulting honorees will be celebrated at an awards dinner on November 14 in New York City. Profiles of the winners will be published in the December 2019 edition of Consulting magazine.

Previous Protiviti recipients of the Women Leaders in Consulting award are Executive Vice President Barbara Rothenstein (2013), Managing Director Shaheen Dil (2014), Managing Director Yasumi Taniguchi (2015), Executive Vice President Susan Haseley (2016), Senior Managing Director Nancy Pechloff (2017) and Senior Director Ashley Hartley (2018). Protiviti was also recognized recently as one of Consulting magazine's 2019 Best Firms to Work For.

