Protocall Services is Featured by Microsoft

Microsoft case study shares Protocall's multistage cloud migration to improve reliability, security, and scalability of its IT infrastructure

PORTLAND, Ore., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Protocall Services has been featured by Microsoft Corporation in a case study about its multistage migration to the Azure cloud. The migration to the cloud was a multi-year strategy with its Microsoft Azure provider, Atmosera, to accommodate Protocall's growth, while also ensuring high reliability and stringent security requirements.

In 2016 Protocall saw an opportunity to serve more clients virtually or by phone through cloud migration instead of maintaining its on-premises infrastructure. "We were historically a call center only," says Chris Kerns, Director of IT at Protocall. "With the growing need and subsequent gaps in the continuum of care within behavioral health, it only made sense to move further into the digital realm in order to better serve our communities." Protocall's cloud migration created a robust system with nearly 100% uptime and a 45% cost savings compared to its original on-premises infrastructure.

MS case study features cloud migration to improve reliability, security, and scalability of Protocall IT infrastructure Post this

In addition to cost savings, migration to Azure has improved many of the company's internal business processes. Management, reporting, and billing processes are simpler, and the new Azure-based environment has improved security and data resiliency. In the new environment, Protocall maintains compliance with federal regulations for handling PHI, and aligns with its existing HITRUST certification.

Migrating to an Azure environment is helping Protocall operate more efficiently and with higher reliability because of the tools made available by Microsoft and the continual support and engagement from Atmosera. "Our strong support system allows us to focus on doing what we do best, which is helping people in need," says Jérémie Bourque, Director of Software Engineering. "We can focus on our products rather than on the infrastructure that makes them work."

About Protocall Services

For over 30 years, Protocall's best-in-class contact center and digital solutions have empowered diverse systems of care to deliver customized crisis intervention, stabilization, and coordination services. Protocall's deep clinical experience and its ability to provide seamless services across the mental health spectrum for customers and clients have made it a nationally trusted partner for ensuring access to behavioral health services.

SOURCE Protocall Services