Protocall Services Partners with EMR Provider Titanium

Protocall's Welltrack HelpNow contact center services integrate directly

with Titanium's electronic medical record software.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 30 years Protocall's behavioral health contact center, HelpNow , has set industry standards for round-the-clock access to high-quality crisis care. Received calls are documented within Protocall's custom database and sent to the caller's care provider. Now, higher education institutions with Titanium Schedule can directly import HelpNow call reports into their EMR, significantly reducing administrative time and human error.

Following the principles of cohesion that are built into all of Protocall's Welltrack ecosystem products and services, this functionality delivers:

Protocall's HelpNow contact center services integrate directly with Titanium's electronic medical record software. Post this

Seamless Integration: Protocall's new API enables higher ed counseling centers effortless uploading of their HelpNow call reports directly into Titanium Schedule, substantially streamlining and reducing workflow.

Enhanced Efficiency: With this integration, counseling centers experience increased efficiency by eliminating manual data entry and potential errors, and automated transfer of call reports.

Improved Record-Keeping: This API empowers counseling centers to maintain accurate and up-to-date records within Titanium Schedule, enhancing patient care and administrative processes in a HIPAA-compliant environment.

According to Monica Osburn, Executive Director of North Carolina State University's Counseling Center and Prevention Services, "The Titanium integration feature has been a game changer to seamless communication for staff at the Counseling Center. It was extremely easy to set up and has made the management of HelpNow reports much easier for staff."

This integration will positively impact the services on a quarter of Protocall's 400+ college and university partners that use Titanium .

Phil Evans, CEO of Protocall Services, shared, "We are thrilled to partner with Titanium to further simplify our colleges and universities' administrative processes on behalf of their students and the staff that provide their care. Partnerships like this one are all about making care easier for students to access and for colleges to provide, and we look forward to continuing to innovate with partners like Titanium."

About Protocall Services

For over 30 years, Protocall's premier contact center and digital solutions have empowered diverse systems of care to deliver customized crisis intervention, stabilization, and coordination services. Protocall's deep clinical experience and its ability to provide seamless services across the mental health spectrum for customers and clients have made it a nationally trusted partner for ensuring access to behavioral health services.

SOURCE Protocall Services