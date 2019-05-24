Proton Partners International Limited, UK, Places Order on Treatment Planning System RayStation

STOCKHOLM, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RayStation will be used at the clinic alongside its current TPS and together with hardware solutions from vendors such as IBA, Elekta and Philips. The decision to place an order on RayStation was made to further enhance the clinic's treatment planning potential.

RayStation was selected based on its advanced treatment planning functions for PPI's treatment modalities across its UK network of centres. The order contains features such as proton pencil beam-scanning, fallback planning, multi-criteria optimization, adaptive planning and 3D, IMRT- and VMAT photon planning.

John Pettingell, Chief physicist & head of radiotherapy at PPI, said: "We are very pleased to be integrating RayStation into the Rutherford Cancer Centre network. RayStation will run side by side with our existing planning systems and will help to enhance our overall proton beam therapy services and improve patient experience."

Johan Löf, CEO of RaySearch, says: "The leading functionalities in RayStation for proton planning are a very good match for PPI and its clinics. Proton therapy is a key area for RaySearch, and we are constantly evolving our capabilities to include new advanced features. It's also pleasing to see that RaySearch's strong presence in the UK will continue in 2019, and I look forward to this new collaboration with PPI."

About Proton Partners International Limited

Proton Partners International was founded in 2015 and is at the vanguard of advancing cancer care in the UK and internationally, building a network of oncology centers known as the Rutherford Cancer Centres. The company plans to open further centers over the next few years and its first center in South Wales was the first in the UK to offer and treat with high energy proton beam therapy.

About RaySearch

RaySearch is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. The company markets the RayStation treatment planning system and RayCare*, the next-generation oncology information system, worldwide. Over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries use RaySearch's software to improve life and outcomes for patients. The company was founded in 2000 and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

About RayCare

RayCare is designed to support the complex logistical challenges of modern oncology clinics. It represents the future of oncology information system technology, supporting the vision of one oncology workflow. Many cancer patients receive a combination of treatment types, and RayCare is designed to reflect that. It will efficiently coordinate activities in radiation therapy, chemotherapy and surgery and will offer advanced features for clinical resource optimization, workflow automation and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare is being developed with tomorrow's requirements for advanced analytics and decision support in mind.

About RayStation

RayStation is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for IMRT and VMAT optimization with highly accurate dose engines for photon, electron, proton and carbon ion therapy. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare, the next-generation oncology information system. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

More information about RaySearch is available at www.raysearchlabs.com

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

