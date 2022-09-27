Proton Therapy Market to Record a CAGR of 8.38%, Advanced Oncotherapy plc and Elekta AB Among Key Market Contributors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The proton therapy market size is expected to grow by USD 434.26 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.38% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of cancers is driving the proton therapy market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of proton beam therapy and lack of insurance coverage may challenge the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Proton Therapy Market 2022-2026

Proton Therapy Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Equipment



Services

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Proton Therapy Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Product Segments

The equipment segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the rising awareness about the clinical benefits of proton therapy and the rise in the number of proton therapy rooms. The popularity of proton therapy is increasing among end-users owing to its various advantages. It is non-invasive and painless and can lead to positive health outcomes such as a reduced risk of secondary malignant tumors and quicker recovery. It also minimizes radiation exposure to healthy tissues and organs and can target tumors with high doses and precision. In addition, it reduces the risk of harmful side effects such as developmental delays and decreased bone and soft tissue growth. Moreover, proton therapy also offers several benefits over conventional proton therapy, such as precise dose delivery, lower risk of treatment-induced disorder, fewer side effects than intensity-modulated proton therapy (IMRT), and lower cost of treatment for some indications.

Proton Therapy Market 2022-2026: Top Proton Therapy Market Players and their Offerings

The proton therapy market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Advanced Oncotherapy plc, Elekta AB, Hitachi Ltd., Ion Beam Applications SA, Mevion Medical Systems Inc., Optivus Proton Therapy Inc, ProTom International Holding Corp., Provision Healthcare, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

Advanced Oncotherapy plc - The company offers a proton therapy system, namely Proton Linac.

The company offers a proton therapy system, namely Proton Linac. Elekta AB - The company offers proton therapy software, namely Monaco 6.

The company offers proton therapy software, namely 6. Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers a proton therapy system, namely Probeat Series.

The company offers a proton therapy system, namely Probeat Series. Ion Beam Applications SA - The company offers a proton therapy system, namely Proteus.

The company offers a proton therapy system, namely Proteus. Mevion Medical Systems Inc. - The company offers a proton therapy system, namely Mevion S250.

The company offers a proton therapy system, namely Mevion S250. Optivus Proton Therapy Inc - The company offers a proton therapy system, namely Conforma 3000.

The company offers a proton therapy system, namely Conforma 3000. ProTom International Holding Corp. - The company offers a proton therapy system, namely Radiance 330.

The company offers a proton therapy system, namely Radiance 330. Provision Healthcare - The company offers a proton therapy system, namely ProNova SC360.

The company offers a proton therapy system, namely ProNova SC360. Siemens AG - The company offers a proton therapy system through its subsidiary Varian Medical Systems.

Proton Therapy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.38% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 434.26 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.56 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Oncotherapy plc, Elekta AB, Hitachi Ltd., Ion Beam Applications SA, Mevion Medical Systems Inc., Optivus Proton Therapy Inc, ProTom International Holding Corp., Provision Healthcare, Siemens AG, and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

