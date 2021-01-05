Protos Security Announces the Strategic Acquisition of Mulligan Security

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Services Holdings, LLC (dba Protos Security), the leading tech-enabled security services company in North America, announces that it has acquired Mulligan Security. Protos is a portfolio company of Southfield Capital. Mulligan's founder and senior leadership team will remain in their existing roles post-close.

"Mulligan Security is an iconic trade brand in the security services industry. This acquisition greatly accelerates the growth of our self-perform direct guard capabilities," said Nathaniel Shaw, Protos Security CEO. "With an impressive roster of blue-chip customers across many industries, the addition of Mulligan further diversifies Protos and makes us an attractive security services partner to customers such as real estate firms, schools, and corporate institutions. Kevin Mulligan and his talented team are a great fit with our service-first culture."

"I'm thrilled to partner with Protos and Southfield Capital to ensure the continuation of the Mulligan service commitment and growth track record. We look forward to working with Nathaniel and the Protos team to further tech-enable our business and continue to delight customers as we have for decades," said Kevin Mulligan, Founder and President of Mulligan Security. "I know that our leadership position as the premier security services and fire and life safety provider in NYC and the Tri-state area will only expand in partnership with Protos."

Andy Cook, Partner at Southfield Capital, stated, "We have been working to expand the self-perform direct guard and fire safety capabilities for the Protos platform since our investment almost two years ago. The combination creates a formidable national player, establishing us as one of the largest security firms in the country, and reinforces our commitment to our clients to provide greater program flexibility and intelligence and high-quality services driven by our technology platform and breadth of experience."

By continuing to invest in its management team, technology and service capabilities, Protos is more aggressively positioned in the security marketplace. Protos' mission is to provide differentiated, best total-value security solutions that deliver world-class service to our customers.

About Protos Security

Protos Security, a portfolio company of Southfield Capital, is a technology enabled security services company offering managed, monitored, and direct guard security program solutions for a wide spectrum of customers across North America. Protos Security prides itself on delivering a high touch service, actionable insights, transparency and program flexibility for its clients. For more information on customized solutions to protect your business, please visit www.protossecurity.com.

About Mulligan Security

Mulligan Security provides high-quality private security services, fire and life safety services, and the utmost customer service. Mulligan's protection programs are designed to meet your unique needs. Mulligan Security serves some of the largest corporations in NYC and the northeast. For more information on Mulligan Security, please visit www.mulligansecurity.com.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in exceptional, growing companies in the lower middle market outsourced business services sector. Southfield targets companies with $4-12 million in EBITDA and partners with owners and management teams that are enthusiastic about scaling their operations through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies. For more information on Southfield Capital, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.

