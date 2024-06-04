Protos Security Announces the Strategic Acquisition of Summit Off Duty Services

NORWALK, Conn., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Services Holdings LLC (dba Protos Security), the leading tech-enabled vendor managed services security provider in North America, announces that it has acquired Summit Off Duty. Protos Security is a portfolio company of Southfield Capital and adding Summit to the portfolio expands the service offering and value to its customer base.

Summit Off Duty Services manages onsite security for businesses nationwide, providing security and law enforcement industry expertise through a vast nationwide network of police officers. Headquartered in Irving, TX, Summit connects businesses with law enforcement officers through relationships with over 1,400 law enforcement agencies. Leadership team members from both Protos Security and Summit Off Duty will remain in place post-close.

Alex Smith, President of Summit said, "Our commitment to providing high quality security solutions aligned closely with Protos' mission, making the partnership a favorable path for Summit. I am confident that Protos and Summit will continue to drive success and improve the security experience. Our cultures are well-aligned in terms of our business models as we both focus on delivering reliable security solutions through physical security expertise and a tech-forward approach."

"This acquisition greatly accelerates the growth of our organization and enhances our off-duty law enforcement service offering while also positioning us as the fourth largest security services provider nationally," said Mark Hjelle, CEO at Protos. "The combination of the companies will allow us to better serve clients across the nation with a large network of off-duty officers and is a great investment. We couldn't be prouder to have Summit in our portfolio."

Anthony Escamilla, CFO at Protos added, "Customers can expect business as usual, with added support for security guarding on the Summit side and off-duty police on the Protos side. We look forward to the future and what's to come with the partnership between Protos and Summit while differentiating our portfolio to truly delight customers with program flexibility and intelligence to support high-quality service."

By continuing to invest in its management team, software and service capabilities, Protos is more aggressively positioned in the security marketplace. Protos' mission is to provide differentiated, best total-value security solutions that deliver world-class service to our customers.

About Protos Security

Protos Security is a premier software-enabled security services provider offering guarding services, off-duty services and remote services for a diverse customer base across North America. Through a unique managed services model, clients gain access to a vast and agile provider network for security service delivery. Protos' unwavering commitment to innovation and software excellence paired with real-time security program data insights ensures that Protos is a relentless advocate for clients and their people. For more information on Protos Security, please visit www.protossecurity.com.

About Summit Off Duty Services

Summit Off Duty Services manages the security needs of clients throughout the U.S., bringing together law enforcement experience, a nationwide network of officers and an end-to-end technology platform to deliver localized solutions. Summit's full suite of services and features provides access to more than 60,000 police officers, representing more than 1,400 law enforcement agencies nationwide. To learn more about Summit, visit www.summitoffduty.com.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 - 15 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies. For more information on Southfield Capital, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.

