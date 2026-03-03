Protos Security Marks 20 Years with Launch of AI-Driven Security Operations Platform at ISC West 2026

LAS VEGAS, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As security threats grow more complex and organizations demand greater transparency and accountability from their providers, Protos Security will debut a new AI-powered operational agent at ISC West 2026, designed to bring real-time insight and automation directly into guarding and off-duty programs. Protos will exhibit at booth #24131 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.

A software-enabled managed security services provider supporting more than 25,000 annual service locations nationwide, Protos delivers guarding, off-duty, remote services and specialized capabilities through a proprietary, integrated software ecosystem. At ISC West, the company will unveil its new AI-powered agent embedded within its client and vendor portals.

Built to support day-to-day security operations, the Protos AI agent enables clients and vendors to instantly surface open posts, identify fulfillment trends across multi-state portfolios and flag performance or billing discrepancies before they escalate. By embedding AI into the same ecosystem that manages guarding and off-duty services, Protos is advancing a more proactive, data-driven approach to security operations.

"Software should amplify the expertise of security professionals, not complicate it," said Cameron Tabor, Senior Vice President of Software Engineering at Protos. "Our AI-powered agent acts as a force multiplier. It allows users to quickly surface critical insights across their entire footprint — from open posts to fulfillment patterns — and take action without digging through layers of data. That real-time visibility strengthens accountability and performance across every location."

Protos currently maintains 98% customer retention and supports its national footprint through a network of more than 2,800 vendor branch locations and 60,000 off-duty law enforcement professionals. The company's data-validated billing model delivers to-the-penny accuracy, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and operational discipline.

20 Years of Challenging the Status Quo

ISC West 2026 also marks Protos' 20th anniversary.

Founded in 2006 to modernize a traditionally fragmented security industry, Protos built a distributed, vendor-managed model long before digital transformation became an industry mandate. Rather than operating as a monolithic guarding firm, Protos developed a software-enabled platform designed to deliver greater flexibility, visibility and accountability at scale.

Over two decades, the company has continuously refined its model — investing in proprietary software, strengthening vendor partnerships, expanding off-duty programs and advancing remote services — all with a focus on delivering measurable value. The launch of its AI-powered agent represents the next evolution in that strategy.

"It's incredible to see how far Protos has come over the past two decades," said Mark Hjelle, CEO of Protos. "What began as a vision to modernize security services has evolved into a nationwide, software-enabled platform built on accountability and strong local partnerships. As we look ahead, we remain committed to making security more transparent, more responsive and more aligned with our clients' evolving operational needs."

Integrated Protection Solutions at ISC West

At ISC West, Protos will showcase its fully integrated service model, including:

Guarding Services delivered through a vetted national network of local owner/operator security vendors, enabling consistent coverage across single-site and multi-state portfolios.





delivered through a vetted national network of local owner/operator security vendors, enabling consistent coverage across single-site and multi-state portfolios. Off-Duty Services supported by the nation's largest off-duty law enforcement network, providing scalable expertise for high-risk environments and special events.





supported by the nation's largest off-duty law enforcement network, providing scalable expertise for high-risk environments and special events. Remote Services offering real-time monitoring solutions compatible with existing infrastructure and designed for 24/7 visibility.





offering real-time monitoring solutions compatible with existing infrastructure and designed for 24/7 visibility. Proprietary Software Platforms, including the Protos Client Portal, Vendor Portal and Coordinator Portal, as well as the Protos Connect and Protos Select mobile applications, which unify clients, providers and field personnel within a single operational environment.

Together, these capabilities create a modern security platform that moves beyond traditional guarding models to deliver measurable performance, transparency and flexibility.

Meet with Protos at ISC West

ISC West attendees can meet with Protos executives and software development leaders for live demonstrations of the new AI agent and discussions on modernizing guarding and off-duty programs at scale.

About Protos Security

Protos promises a modern security experience that never settles and dynamically adapts when, where and how it's needed. By vetting, training and orchestrating thousands of local owner/operator security vendors, plus the largest off-duty law enforcement network, Protos delivers scalable protection in any situation. Its proprietary platform provides improved staffing, vetting, training, visibility, accountability and flexibility, including custom reporting and data-validated billing. From the C-team to the field team, Protos is committed to a hassle-free and always-accountable customer experience across its guarding, off-duty, specialized and remote service lines.

For more information, visit www.protossecurity.com.

Media Contact

Nancy Thompson

Vorticom Public Relations

(212) 532-2208

[email protected]

SOURCE Protos Security