Protos Security Partners with MG Security Services
Sep 14, 2022, 10:00 ET
GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm, announced today that Protos Security ("Protos"), a tech-enabled managed security services provider, has completed its strategic partnership with MG Security Services ("MG Security", or the "Company"), a leading provider of guarding services on the east coast.
Headquartered in New York, NY, MG Security provides armed and unarmed security guard services, crisis management, fraud prevention and private investigation primarily for commercial real estate, hospital, property management, education and financial services clients. The Company's Founder and President, Manny Gomez, will remain in his existing leadership role post-close along with the rest of the senior management team.
"MG Security is a highly reputable security and risk mitigation firm with unmatched experience and credentials. This partnership greatly accelerates the growth of our organization and enhances our service offering in the NYC Metro area," said Anthony Escamilla, CFO at Protos Security. "With an impressive roster of customers across many industries and an emphasis on client relations, the addition of MG Security to the Protos family makes us an attractive security services partner to clients across new verticals."
Manny Gomez, Founder and President of MG Security added, "We are excited for our new partnership with Protos. The combination of our tenured management team and extensive experience in law enforcement, including NYPD and FBI, will provide enhanced service offerings to clients. Protos shares our vision to create an industry-leading security services firm through a wide range of high-quality solutions. We look forward to this alignment and to better serving our customers."
"The strategic partnership of MG Security adds significant scale to Protos' direct guard operations and further diversifies Protos' offering to the marketplace," said Andy Cook, Partner at Southfield Capital. "MG Security further unlocks growth potential in attractive end markets such as healthcare while expanding the geographic footprint of Protos on a national level. We believe this partnership will create significant value for our clients and will further position us as an industry leading provider of security solutions."
Monroe Capital LLC and Wells Fargo Bank provided debt financing. Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP provided legal counsel to Protos and Southfield Capital.
Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 - 15 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies. For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.
Andy Levison, Managing Partner
Andy Cook, Partner
Heb James, Partner
Tim Lewis, Partner
Brandon Pinderhughes, Principal
Chris Grambling, Principal
Jason Perlroth, Principal & Head of Business Development
Josh Sylvan, Vice President
Matt King, Senior Associate Logan Vorwerk, Senior Associate
Mike Weber, Associate
Jon Goldstein, Chief Financial Officer
Southfield Capital
140 Greenwich Avenue
Greenwich, CT 06830
Phone: 203.813.4100
Fax: 203.813.4141
www.southfieldcapital.com
SOURCE Southfield Capital
Share this article