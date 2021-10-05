Protos Security Strengthens Portfolio Offering; Announces the Acquisition of Off Duty Services

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Services Holdings LLC (dba Protos Security), the leading tech-enabled managed services security guarding provider in North America, announces that it has acquired Off Duty Services, Inc. and its U.S. and Canadian subsidiaries (ODS). Protos Security is a portfolio company of Southfield Capital and adding ODS expands the service offering and value to its customer base. The transaction closed on September 30, 2021.

ODS is a leading provider of off-duty police officers to the private sector nationwide using a managed service model, aligning them with the Protos Security solution. Headquartered in Katy, TX, ODS manages thousands of client sites across a variety of vertical markets. Leadership team members from both Protos Security and ODS will remain in place post-close. ODS joins Security Resources and Mulligan Security in the Protos brand family.

"This acquisition greatly accelerates the growth of our organization and enhances our service offering while also positioning us as the fourth largest security services provider nationally," said Anthony Escamilla, CFO at Protos. "Customers can expect business as usual, with added support for security guarding on the ODS side and off-duty police on the Protos side. We couldn't be prouder of what this combined team brings to the marketplace."

Brett Rowley, CEO at Off Duty Services added, "It became clear that Protos and ODS have many shared guiding principles which affirmed this acquisition as the best go-forward path for ODS. Integrity, Accountability, Excellence and Innovation will continue to drive our success and how we partner with our customers."

"The strategic acquisition of Off Duty Services further diversifies Protos' offering to the marketplace," said Andy Cook, Partner at Southfield Capital. "Since the Southfield investment in Protos in February 2019, we've been focused on creating one of the largest security firms in the country while differentiating the portfolio to truly delight customers with program flexibility and intelligence to support high-quality service."

By continuing to invest in its management team, technology and service capabilities, Protos is more aggressively positioned in the security marketplace. Protos' mission is to provide differentiated, best total-value security solutions that deliver world-class service to our customers.

About Protos Security

Protos Security, a portfolio company of Southfield Capital, is a technology-enabled security services company offering security guarding, monitoring and device solutions for a wide spectrum of customers across North America. Protos Security prides itself on delivering a high touch service, actionable insights, transparency and program flexibility for its clients. For more information on Protos Security, please visit www.protossecurity.com.

About Off Duty Services

Off Duty Services is a managed services provider of off-duty officers to its Fortune 500 clients and has the largest network of off-duty officers in the country. The Company services its national customer base across diverse end markets and enables customers to outsource the burden associated with managing, procuring, scheduling and insuring off-duty officers. For more information on ODS, please visit www.offdutyservices.com.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in exceptional, growing companies in the lower middle market outsourced business services sector. Southfield targets companies with $4-12 million in EBITDA and partners with owners and management teams that are enthusiastic about scaling their operations through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies. For more information on Southfield Capital, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.

