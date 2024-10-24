Provalus announces Crockett, TX expansion, expecting to create over 100 jobs in Houston County

CROCKETT, Texas, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Provalus, the mission-driven 100% U.S.-based outsourcing organization dedicated to creating technology opportunities in areas where few traditionally exist, proudly announces its expansion into Crockett, Texas.

Scheduled to commence operations in the coming months, the opening of Provalus' third facility in Texas is a meaningful stride in our mission to revitalize rural American communities by providing meaningful employment opportunities in the technology sector. Provalus plans to create over 100 jobs in Crockett within the next five years, with an expected economic impact of more than $10 million annually.

"Opening our third Texas location marks another significant step in our mission to bring life-changing opportunities to rural America," said Provalus President Mike Keogh. "This expansion in Crockett allows us to continue tapping into the incredible talent found in Texas, creating jobs that will fuel both local and regional economic growth. We're excited to strengthen our presence here and deepen our investment in the local community."

"The expansion of Provalus into Crockett marks a historic milestone for our community. By creating an unprecedented number of jobs and setting a new standard for tech industry employment in rural East Texas, Crockett has the opportunity to become a beacon city amongst its peers," said Dr. Ianthia Fisher, City of Crockett Mayor and Crockett Economic and Industrial Development Corporation (CEIDC) President. "Provalus has a proven track record of success in other small towns across America, providing local jobs that bring back employment often outsourced overseas. This is a powerful step forward for our economy, and we are proud to welcome Provalus. We ask for the unwavering support of our citizens to ensure the company's success, as we continue to grow and thrive together."

As Provalus continues to expand its footprint, recruitment announcements for the Crockett location will be forthcoming later this year. Interested individuals are encouraged to stay updated on opportunities by visiting provalus.com.

Join us as we embark on this journey to fuel a new era of technology talent equipped to strengthen America's future.

About Provalus

Part of the Optomi Professional Services family of brands, Provalus is a 100% U.S.-based outsourcing organization dedicated to creating technology opportunities in areas where few traditionally exist. By leveraging a unique approach that includes creating talent in rural, veteran-heavy American communities, Provalus is generating a dedicated and superior workforce while fuelling a new era of technology talent equipped to strengthen America's future. Provalus hires and develops the best and brightest talent in every small town they call home to deliver a remarkable experience for their technology clients and end-users alike.

