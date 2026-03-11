Proven Gen-AI Innovation for Safety Narratives and ICFs, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how specific, secure, closed-loop Gen-AI can effectively accelerate safety narrative and informed consent form (ICF) authoring. Attendees will gain insight into where speed gains are achieved without sacrificing regulatory rigor. The featured speaker will share why secure, closed-loop gen-AI is a must for regulatory writing.

TORONTO, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulatory medical writers face increasing pressure to deliver high-quality safety narratives and informed consent forms (ICFs) faster, without compromising accuracy, consistency or regulatory expectations. Traditional authoring workflows remain highly manual, repetitive and time-intensive.

This webinar introduces a new generation of Gen-AI-enabled authoring technology purpose-built to accelerate the creation of clinical trial safety narratives and ICFs. Attendees will see how Gen-AI can move beyond generic drafting assistance to support rapid, structured and compliant narrative generation, while preserving writer control and auditability.

Through real-world examples, the featured speaker will show how this innovation significantly reduces turnaround times by automating data interpretation, standardizing narrative logic and eliminating redundant manual steps, allowing writers to focus on medical judgment and quality review rather than first-draft assembly.

Register for this webinar to learn how Gen AI supports safety narratives and ICFs with speed, control and compliance-aligned workflows.

Join Mark Pittman, Chief Revenue Officer, ZYLIQ, for the live webinar on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at 2pm EDT (8pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Proven Gen-AI Innovation for Safety Narratives and ICFs.

