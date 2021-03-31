Proven Industry Leaders from Top Corporations Join SOLID Surface Care, Inc.

Chief Operating Officer, Anthony Perez

Divisional Vice President West, Scott K. Casey

Marketing Manager, Jennifer Kis

Strategic Accounts Manager- Northwest, Don Maroney

Operations Manager- Central/North FL, Eugene Vaughn III

SOLID solves the Return to Office (RTO) challenge many employers face nationally. Employees and visitors can reoccupy their spaces reassured, knowing that the facility has been deep cleaned and disinfected by SOLID.

SOLID has a single-minded focus: they are committed to the finest craftsmanship and processes, making them the nation's premier solution provider in comprehensive surface care. Because of SOLID's unparalleled reputation in the surface care world, many industry professionals aspire to a SOLID career.

What makes a career at SOLID so attractive? It comes down to SOLID's people and culture. They portray a caring and inclusion culture, evident from the employer and potential employee's first connection.

Learn more about these individuals' journey to SOLID and how they plan to impact the company's future.

About SOLID Surface Care, Inc.

SOLID Surface Care, Inc. is a national team of self-performing surface care experts who deliver the highest level of care for all hard and soft surfaces and a world-class client experience. We provide EPA-approved deep cleaning, disinfection, antimicrobial and antiviral treatments, and complete surface care options, allowing businesses nationwide to reoccupy and reopen their buildings with effective infection control protocols in place. SOLID protects your surfaces, keeps your spaces clean and healthy, and exceeds your expectations. From carpet to stone to metal and wood, we care for the most precious surfaces in the world - Yours.

