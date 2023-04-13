Providence Place Senior Living Team Member Receives Emerging Business Leader Award as Organization Celebrates 25 Years of Serving Area Seniors

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to honor and recognize Providence Place Senior Living's Regional Director of Sales, Amber Baskin, for receiving the Cumberland Valley Business Alliance's 2023 "Emerging Business Leader" award. Baskin was recognized for her pursuit of career excellence while also making valuable community contributions. As the Regional Director of Sales for the Chambersburg, York and Lancaster region, she is well known in our greater communities for her dedication and positivity to her team, residents, family members and professional colleagues.

Amber Baskin, Regional Director of Sales for Providence Place Senior Living, earns Emerging Business Leader Award from CVBA

Baskin is an active member of CVBA, a business partnership between the Greater Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce and Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce. Its mission is to help its members prosper and enhance the quality of life in the Cumberland Valley region.

This recognition comes as the Chambersburg campus of Providence Place Senior Living celebrates its 20th year of serving area seniors and the organization celebrates its 25th year of service to seniors and their loved ones in greater Pennsylvania. All seven senior communities will be celebrating and commemorating the quarter-century milestone later this year (2023).

About Providence Place Senior Living: The Leader Family owns and operates 17 communities in the state of Pennsylvania, with headquarters in the Hershey area. Providence Place operates 7 of those communities in central and eastern Pennsylvania and offers Independent Living, Personal Care, Assisted Living and Memory Support Services to about 800 seniors company-wide. Locations in Chambersburg, Collegeville, Dover (York), Drums (Hazleton), Lancaster, Pine Grove and Pottsville. For more information, visit www.Providence-Place.com.

Media Contact:

Laura Gifford, Director of Marketing & Communications

Providence Place Senior Living

717-520-0330 ext. 17

[email protected]

SOURCE Providence Place Senior Living