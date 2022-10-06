Providence Saint John's to implement innovative cancer intelligence platform

Project Ronin's groundbreaking software system aims to revolutionize cancer care, improve outcomes

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Saint John's Health Center has selected Project Ronin to implement a leading-edge cancer intelligence platform in October 2022 that will enable cancer patients and their clinical teams to better manage treatment symptoms, prevent avoidable emergency department visits, raise the standard of care, and improve patient outcomes.

This cancer intelligence program uses underlying predictive data analytics to support better-informed decision making Ronin Logo

The Santa Monica hospital and its renowned cancer institute recently signed a collaboration agreement with Ronin — founded by Dave Hodgson, CEO, David Agus, M.D., and Larry Ellison — to revolutionize cancer care by deploying tools that help oncology care teams make personalized, data-driven care decisions; fully engage and support patients; and better manage the serious side effects of cancer treatment.

"One of the biggest draws of this new system is that it empowers patients to take control of their care in a way that wasn't possible before and feel better connected to their care teams – although the total package of benefits from such an implementation are far reaching," said Neil Martin, M.D., chief medical officer of Providence Southern California Clinical Institutes and executive director of Saint John's Cancer Institute. "This cancer intelligence program uses underlying predictive data analytics to support better-informed decision making and provides a clinical dashboard to help physicians efficiently map out treatment pathways."

A component of the Ronin platform engages and supports the patient via a mobile application that enables individuals to seamlessly document and report symptoms, side effects and disease progression, empowering care teams to collaborate and make data-driven decisions in real time. Past studies have shown that the Ronin app — along with access to data analytics and machine learning — successfully monitored patients' symptoms remotely, and proactively alerted care teams to health concerns .

Ronin's predictive technology not only identifies at-risk patients but also provides a comprehensive view of the patient's care journey in real time. These two capabilities enable proactive, personalized care and allow for groundbreaking improvements in the ongoing treatment of patients with cancer.

"Creating another space where people can engage with their physicians has some very real, tangible benefits," Dr. Martin said. "Of course, we always advocate patients to come to the emergency department if they believe they are experiencing a medical emergency. However, this tool guides patients when they have less-critical symptoms, which has the potential to reduce emergency department visits and improve clinical efficiency, which means a more efficient utilization of resources."

At Providence Saint John's, Ronin will be rolled out in two phases. In late October, patients will have access to the mobile app, which includes a symptom management tool that tracks symptoms through an easy-to-use daily questionnaire. The solution also supports patient communication with clinicians, who are alerted within the electronic health records system when patient symptoms require medical follow-up. The second phase of the partnership will see physicians access oncology and risk dashboards, predictive artificial intelligence technology, and comparative patient insights delivered at the point of care.

"We are proud to implement evidence-based care solutions for patients in our community," said Brad Bott, Executive Director of the Southern California Clinical Institutes. "Our partnership with Ronin will help improve cancer care delivery while empowering our staff to practice more efficiently. It's a win-win."

Ronin's cancer intelligence platform capabilities are integrated into the Providence electronic health records system, making these advanced tools available to clinical care teams at Saint John's Cancer Institute and beyond.

As part of the collaboration, Providence Saint John's will be a clinical and strategic partner of Ronin and will play a critical role in supporting Ronin's product development. This partnership will pair Providence Saint John's leading oncology expertise with Ronin's software and analytics capabilities to further advance care.

Providence Saint John's is honored to continue providing leading-edge cancer care to our community and partner with like-minded organizations that are revolutionizing patient health and wellbeing.

About Providence

Providence is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 52 hospitals, over 1,000 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing, and much other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ more than 120,000 caregivers serving communities across seven states – Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, with system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif. Learn about our vision of health for a better world at Providence.org .

About Providence Southern California

Providence Southern California is Southern California's largest health system with 11 hospitals, more than 100 clinics, outpatient centers, TrinityCare Hospice and its TrinityKids Care pediatric hospice, Providence High School, home health care services, eight wellness centers, telehealth and numerous physician groups in its Southern California Region. Providence is committed to an enduring mission of outreach to the poor and vulnerable, and last year contributed $485 million in services, programs and charity care to those in need.

About Project Ronin

Project Ronin is on a mission to improve cancer care. We believe that every clinical decision should be rooted in data, personalized for a given patient, and rendered efficiently with confidence. Our groundbreaking cancer intelligence platform helps clinicians make better-informed treatment decisions, predict and preempt adverse patient events, and effectively engage and support patients in their care. Learn more about how we improve patient outcomes, clinician satisfaction, and operational efficiency at projectronin.com .

