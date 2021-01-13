Providence's Rod Hochman, M.D. Assumes Role as Board Chair of the American Hospital Association

RENTON, Wash., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence, one of the largest health systems in the country, announced that Rod Hochman, M.D., president and CEO, moved into his role as the American Hospital Association's (AHA) board chair for 2021. The AHA chair appointment is a three year commitment. In 2020, Dr. Hochman served as the chair-elect designate and in 2022 he will serve as the board past-chair.

"As we've seen throughout the pandemic, America's hospitals play a critical role in our communities," said Dr. Hochman. "I'm honored to serve as the AHA board chair this year. There could not be a more important time to support and advocate for our nation's hospitals and all our caregivers on the front lines."

Joining Dr. Hochman in supporting AHA's vision of a society of healthy communities, where all individuals reach their highest potential for health, Providence's Arpan Waghray, M.D., chief medical officer for Well Being Trust and clinical chair, Providence Behavioral Medicine Leadership Council, will serve as the 2021 chair-elect of the AHA's Behavioral Health Services Council. The council plays the important role of advising the AHA on advocacy positions, public policy issues and behavioral health member service strategies. This is also a three year commitment. In 2022 Dr. Waghray will be the council chair and in 2023 he will be the council past-chair.

"I'm honored to work closely with the AHA and my colleagues during these unprecedented times as many Americans face a mental health crisis," said Dr. Waghray. "AHA plays a very important role in supporting health systems advancing high quality mental health care and I'm grateful to serve in this capacity."

About Providence

Providence is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 51 hospitals, 1,085 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing and many other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ more than 120,000 caregivers serving communities across Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, with system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif. Learn about our vision of health for a better world at Providence.org.

