Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Acentus in its Acquisition by Henry Schein

BOSTON and NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, announced it has advised Acentus in the acquisition of substantially all of its assets by Henry Schein, Inc. Acentus is a national medical supplier specializing in the delivery of Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGMs). Acentus Founders Brett Carroll, Todd Cianfrocca, Greg Duvall, and Julio Valdivia will join Henry Schein, bringing their expertise and experience in the product category and the healthcare industry.

Provident's deal team was led by Managing Director Kevin Palamara. Robinson & Cole served as legal counsel to Acentus. The agreement to acquire Acentus was announced on November 20, 2024.

"Hats off to the entire Provident team. They brought unmatched expertise, experience, and dedication to the process and their guidance and professionalism throughout the transaction exceeded all our expectations," commented Todd Cianfrocca, CEO of Acentus.

"Congratulations to Acentus on this significant achievement. It has been a pleasure working alongside Todd and his entire team throughout this process," commented Palamara.

"Todd and the Acentus team have developed a unique and differentiated CGM platform that has realized tremendous growth since its inception. We were proud to represent them through this process and are incredibly excited to see where this partnership with Henry Schein will take them going forward," stated Brendan Schroeder, Senior Associate at Provident.

About Acentus

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Acentus is a nationwide medical supplier specializing in Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGMs) for Medicare patients. The company was founded in 2018 through the merger of Ally Medical Services and Preston Wound Care. Acentus combines advanced technology with exceptional customer service to provide patients and healthcare providers with reliable and affordable CGM solutions. For more information, visit www.acentus365.com.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With approximately 26,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 33 countries and territories. For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation services for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including the durable medical equipment (DME) industry. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a multitude of investors such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit www.providenthp.com and follow Provident on LinkedIn.

