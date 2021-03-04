Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Austin Gastroenterology In Its Partnership With GI Alliance

Provident listened to our needs and goals and educated a diverse group of physicians on the process. Tweet this

"I want to congratulate the entire AG team on this transformative partnership with GIA. These are two groups that have known and respected each other for a long time. Provident is proud to have represented the AG shareholders in formally bringing these organizations together, further solidifying GIA as the largest independent GI practice in the country with their partners at Waud Capital," stated Kevin Palamara, Managing Director at Provident.

Eric Major, Director at Provident, added, "With its leading national clinical reputation, AG had multiple options in terms of potential partners. GIA's growing presence in Texas and AG's dominant position in the Austin market presented an ideal partnership to grow density in the state."

About Austin Gastroenterology

Founded in January 2001 through the merger of two successful regional practices, AG has grown throughout central, north, and south Austin through its 18 clinics, 3 endoscopy centers, 36 board certified physicians, and 29 Advanced Practice Providers. For additional information, visit https://www.austingastro.com/.

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician-owned GI services organization representing independent gastroenterologists operating in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas. GIA prioritizes clinical excellence while offering an exceptional patient experience. GIA provides operational support to the practices and empowers gastroenterologists to work collaboratively to improve the quality of care for patients. For additional information, visit https://gialliance.com/.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including a significant track record of success within gastroenterology. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process. For additional information, visit www.providenthp.com.

