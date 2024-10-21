Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Birmingham Heart Clinic in its Partnership with U.S. Heart & Vascular

BOSTON and NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, announced it has advised Birmingham Heart Clinic ("BHC") in its partnership with U.S. Heart & Vascular ("USHV"). BHC is a provider of comprehensive cardiovascular care services with four clinics in the greater Birmingham, AL market.

Provident's deal team was led by Managing Director, Scott Davis. Holland & Knight served as legal counsel to BHC and Bass, Berry & Sims served as legal counsel to USHV.

"Our investment bankers at Provident Healthcare Partners were paramount in orchestrating this transaction. Their unwavering commitment and detailed analysis played a crucial role in achieving a successful outcome," commented Dr. Robert Yoe, Physician Partner at BHC.

"We are delighted to collaborate with USHV, a partnership that will enhance our capabilities and enable us to deliver even more comprehensive and effective cardiology services to the great state of Alabama," continued Dr. Yoe.

"Following a highly competitive marketing process in which BHC had the opportunity to pursue both platform and regional platform status, it was clear that USHV presented the shareholders with the right balance of autonomy and strategic support. In return, USHV gets to partner with the pre-eminent cardiology practice in the state of Alabama and we couldn't be more excited to see what they'll be able to achieve together" commented Davis.

About Birmingham Heart Clinic

Founded in 1995, BHC is a leading provider of general and interventional cardiovascular care and ancillary services in the greater Birmingham market. BHC's team of 14 physicians and 16 Advanced Practice Providers is dedicated to utilizing the latest in cutting-edge technologies for the treatment of coronary, carotid, and peripheral vascular diseases. Visit www.birminghamheart.com to learn more.

About U.S. Heart & Vascular

Formed in 2021 and headquartered in Nashville, TN, US Heart & Vascular is a physician-led platform focused on enabling independent cardiologists to increase patient access, improve outcomes, and reduce costs to the healthcare system. USHV builds collaborative partnerships with the best cardiovascular specialists and provides them with the non-clinical resources they need to deliver optimal care to their patients and communities. USHV invests in infrastructure and a proprietary clinical model, creating scalable solutions that enable best in class care at an appropriate cost. Visit www.usheartandvascular.com for more information.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation services for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including cardiology services. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a multitude of investors such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit www.providenthp.com and follow Provident on LinkedIn.

