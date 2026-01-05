Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Chesapeake Oncology-Hematology Associates on its Partnership with Chesapeake Urology Associates

BOSTON, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, announced it has advised Chesapeake Oncology-Hematology Associates (COHA) in a recapitalization with Chesapeake Urology Associates (CUA), a United Urology Group (UUG) Affiliate Practice of OneOncology. COHA is the leading provider of oncology services in the DMV region, with five medical oncologists and two advanced practice providers who care for patients at three clinics within Anne Arundel County, Howard County, and Queen Anne's County.

Provident's deal team was led by Director Dustin Thompson and Vice President Tommy Spiegel . Husch Blackwell served as legal counsel to COHA, and McGuireWoods served as legal counsel to OneOncology.

"Joining Chesapeake Urology Associates and having the ability to partner with the nationwide OneOncology platform is an important milestone in our mission to continue bringing world-class cancer care to our communities," said Dr. Gayatri Nimmagadda, President of COHA. "We thank Provident for the invaluable support at every step. Provident's insight and steady guidance made all the difference."

"Integrating oncology and urology within one platform is a significant step toward more comprehensive and coordinated cancer care," added Thompson. "This transaction reflects how leading specialty groups are redefining collaboration to deliver greater clinical value and accessibility for patients close to home."

"This partnership brings together two highly complementary specialties that play critical roles in cancer diagnosis and treatment," noted Spiegel. "By joining Chesapeake Urology and the OneOncology platform, COHA is advancing a model of integrated oncology and urology care that will expand access, improve coordination, and enhance patient outcomes across the region."

About Chesapeake Oncology-Hematology Associates

As the premier oncology group in Maryland, COHA has provided compassionate cancer care for more than 25 years. The practice focuses on personalized biomarker driven cancer therapies including immunotherapy that are conveniently located in Maryland communities close to where patients live and work. The practice also has an in- house lab and a physician-dispensing pharmacy. For more information, visit cohamed.com .

About United Urology Group

United Urology Group supports a urology-specific continuum of care model for providers and patients alike. United Urology Group enables affiliate practices to focus on providing high quality, integrated, and cost-effective urologic care to their patients. More than 1,500 caring, compassionate employees are affiliated with the network, including 160+ physicians and 80+ advanced practice providers, serving 900,000+ patients a year with the goal of superior urologic care. The organization's member groups of urology practices today include Arizona Urology Specialists, located in the greater Phoenix and Scottsdale areas; Chesapeake Urology, with offices located throughout Maryland and Eastern Delaware; Colorado Urology, located in the greater Denver, Boulder, and Foothills areas; and Tennessee Urology, serving patients in the greater Knoxville area and Eastern Tennessee.

About OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community physicians, for community physicians, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer and other diseases. Our goal is to enable community medical practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports our platform of community medical practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Our 36 partner practices comprise approximately 2,300+ providers who care for approximately 1.5 million patients across 645+ sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn .

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation services for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including oncology. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a multitude of investors such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit providenthp.com or follow Provident on LinkedIn .

