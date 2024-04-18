Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Community Eye Care Specialists in its Affiliation with EyeSouth Partners

BOSTON and NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, announced it has advised Community Eye Care Specialists ("CECS") in its affiliation with EyeSouth Partners ("EyeSouth"). CECS is a leading comprehensive ophthalmology provider in the Northern Pennsylvania and Southwestern New York markets focused on providing high quality subspecialty care across its five clinics and ambulatory surgery center.

Provident's deal team was led by Managing Director Eric Major and Vice President Rich Sciretta. Husch Blackwell served as legal counsel to CECS, and DLA Piper LLP and Bass Berry served as legal counsel to EyeSouth.

"Community Eye Care Specialists is excited to partner with EyeSouth to continue our 27-year history of providing quality comprehensive vision services to patients in Pennsylvania and New York. Provident was instrumental in helping to find an organization that shared our passion for patient care and vision for growth in the market," commented Dr. Gordon Wuebbolt, Founder of CECS.

"We are thrilled to have guided Community Eye Care Specialists through this process. CECS' longstanding reputation in the PA and NY markets will provide a strong addition to EyeSouth's growing network of affiliated practices, including its complementary presence in the Western PA market," noted Major.

About Community Eye Care Specialists

Community Eye Care Specialists is led by the physician team of Dr. Gordon Wuebbolt and Dr. Beau Froebel, serving patients in Pennsylvania for more than 27 years. With five convenient locations, the practice delivers personalized eye care solutions by highly specialized staff, utilizing the latest technology and surgical techniques. For more information, visit www.communityeyecarespecialists.net.

About Eye South Partners

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EyeSouth Partners is an eye care management services organization committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services throughout the U.S. EyeSouth's partner practices' clinical mission is to provide high quality medical and surgical specialty eye care. EyeSouth's affiliate network consists of over 300 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at over 180 locations throughout Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky, Alabama, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina and New York. EyeSouth is backed by Olympus Partners, a Connecticut-based private equity firm. For more information, visit, www.eyesouthpartners.com.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation services for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including ophthalmology. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a multitude of investors such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit www.providenthp.com or follow Provident on LinkedIn.

