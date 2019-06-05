Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Delray Eye Associates In Its Partnership With EyeCare Services Partners

BOSTON and LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delray Eye Associates ("DEA"), a leading comprehensive eye care provider in South Florida, has entered into a strategic partnership with EyeCare Services Partners Management, LLC ("ESP"), the leading national provider of integrated eye care services. DEA is a multi-subspecialty eye care practice with nine fellowship-trained physicians including board certified ophthalmologists in every subspecialty of ophthalmology and optometry. DEA's catchment area covers Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties with over 14,000 patients treated annually. Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident") served as exclusive financial advisor to DEA. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"DEA is excited about its partnership with ESP. Provident was instrumental in guiding us though this complex, time-consuming process and helped us secure the most value for our practice. After interviewing several investment bankers, we ultimately decided on Provident due to their track record of success and outstanding reputation. They have lived up to our expectations in every manner. Provident was professional, communicative and effective - we could not be more pleased with the result," commented Daniel Jewelewicz, MD.

"The world of private equity is relationship driven. These PE firms know which investment bankers they can trust and which companies they prefer to work with. Provident has a stellar reputation and commands the respect of all private equity companies in healthcare. Provident was accessible, responsive, thoughtful, creative, and supportive throughout our entire process. They were honest, ethical, and a pleasure to deal with," added Steven Rosenfeld, MD.

"DEA has a national reputation as a leading clinical provider in sub-specialty eye care. ESP's growing presence in the Florida marketplace provides a compelling partnership opportunity for DEA to continue its expansion in South Florida," commented Eric Major, Vice President at Provident.

About Delray Eye Associates

Delray Eye Associates, P.A. provides consultation services, second opinions, diagnostic testing and up-to-date surgery for even the most challenging patients. The latest in laser vision correction procedures, including LASIK, iLASIK and PRK, are available. Minimally invasive facial rejuvenation procedures as well as cosmetic and oculoplastic surgery to treat a wide range of eyelid and facial disorders are also offered. Visit http://delrayeye.com/ for more information.

About EyeCare Services Partners

ESP is creating the nation's leading integrated eye care services company, in both quality and scale. With over 200 providers and nearly 100 practice and surgery center locations in seven states and the District of Columbia, ESP provides a patient centric model that delivers outstanding care and quality outcomes through its network of providers and staff. For more information, visit https://www.espmgmt.com.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is the leading investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including the eye care sector. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with both strategic and private equity buyers. For more information, visit www.providenthp.com.

