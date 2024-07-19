Provident Healthcare Partners Wins Two Awards at the 6th Annual USA M&A Atlas Awards

BOSTON and NEW YORK, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident") was the recipient of two awards at the 6th Annual USA M&A Atlas Awards, which took place on June 24, 2024 at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.

Provident won in the category of Private Equity Add-on Deal of the Year (Lower Mid-Markets) for representing Atlanta Heart Specialists in its partnership with Cardiovascular Associates of America, a portfolio company of Webster Equity Partners. In addition, Provident won Boutique Healthcare Investment Bank of the Year.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for representing the physician owners of Atlanta Heart Specialists in their partnership with Cardiovascular Associates of America. Over the last twenty years, Atlanta Heart Specialists has become a prominent provider of high-quality patient care in Metro Atlanta and is known for its comprehensive range of cardiovascular services," commented Eric Major, Managing Director at Provident Healthcare Partners.

"We're honored to be named Boutique Healthcare Investment Bank of the Year yet again. Provident is committed to delivering exemplary transaction value and enduring partnerships for healthcare companies and shareholders, and remains focused on our clients' success," stated Robert Ciardi, Managing Partner at Provident Healthcare Partners.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is one of the leading investment banking firms specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation for healthcare service companies. The firm has a thorough knowledge of market sectors and specialties, and unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process. Provident uncovers value and opportunities that others often overlook to create transaction premiums for its clients. For additional information on Provident, please visit www.providenthp.com.

About Global M&A Network

Global M&A Network produces the M&A Atlas Awards™® for mergers, acquisitions, turnaround, and alternative investor communities. Winning the M&A Atlas Awards equates to achieving the "Gold Standard of Performance" seal of endorsement, validating excellence, and preeminent status in the local, and global markets since the winners are selected on "deals criteria," firm expertise, and team leadership merits. For additional information, please visit www.globalmanetwork.com.

