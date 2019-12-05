Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Gastroeneterolgy Associates Of Northern Virginia In Its Acquisition By Gastro Health

BOSTON and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastroenterology Associates of Northern Virginia (GANV), the leading provider of digestive health services in Northern Virginia, has been acquired by Gastro Health. GANV provides gastroenterology services through four clinical locations, two endoscopy suites, and two surgery centers. Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident") served as exclusive financial advisor to GANV. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Without Provident, I am confident we would not have achieved the same results. Their expertise, patience, and professionalism made the otherwise intimidating process of partnering with private equity a comfortable one. I recommend without reservation," commented Dr. Ahmed Hegab, Managing Partner of GANV.

"The densely populated Northern Virginia market is highly fragmented within gastroenterology; the partnership between GANV and Gastro Health positions the organization to continue to be a long-term leader in the region," stated Eric Major, Vice President at Provident.

About Gastroenterology Associates of Northern Virginia

Since opening its first office in 1998, GANV has committed to partnering with patients and providing quality medical care. Founded by Kenneth R. Mirkin, MD, who later merged with Michael A. Garone, MD and Peter L. Scudera, MD, the Fairfax office has been serving the Northern Virginia community for over 21 years. GANV's team of experts is comprised of 18 Board Certified Physicians and 8 Certified Physician Assistants, dedicated to enhancing gastrointestinal and liver care. For more information, visit https://www.myganv.com/.

About Gastro Health

Gastro Health is one of the leading gastroenterology groups in the United States. Gastro Health strives to provide outstanding medical care and an exceptional healthcare experience. The Gastro Health care teams utilize technology, clinical expertise, and compassionate care to provide a personalized approach to digestive health and overall wellness. For more information, www.GastroHealth.com.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is the leading investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including the gastroenterology sector. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a number of buyers such as private equity firms and strategic groups. For more information, visit www.providenthp.com.

Contact: Provident Healthcare Partners

Gina Casiello

877-742-9800

SOURCE Provident Healthcare Partners

