Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Hudson Valley Cancer Center in its Partnership with New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

BOSTON and NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, announced it has advised Hudson Valley Cancer Center ("HVCC") in its partnership with New York Cancer & Blood Specialists ("NYCBS"). Hudson Valley Cancer Center is a respected oncology and hematology practice with five physicians who care for patients at three locations in the Hudson Valley.

Provident's deal team was led by Director Dustin Thompson and Vice President Tommy Spiegel. Husch Blackwell served as legal counsel to HVCC.

"Provident spent time to thoroughly understand our business, objectives, and worked diligently..." Post this

"It was a pleasure working with the Provident team and we are thrilled with our new partnership with OneOncology and their partner practice, New York Cancer and Blood Specialists. Provident spent time to thoroughly understand our business, objectives, and worked diligently to provide multiple options and find a right partner who has a shared vision for the future of oncology. We were very impressed with their knowledge and assistance throughout the process," commented Dr. Ram R. Kancherla, Managing Partner at Hudson Valley Cancer Center.

"HVCC saw that NYCBS was the right partner for their mission to bring patient care closer to family and friends as they look forward to expansion in the Hudson Valley Region," stated Thompson.

"We are thrilled to have played a pivotal role in facilitating the partnership between Hudson Valley Cancer Center and NYCBS. This strategic transaction underscores the robust growth potential within the oncology sector and highlights our commitment to driving value through innovative partnerships," noted Spiegel.

About Hudson Valley Cancer Center

Hudson Valley Cancer Center is a physician led practice comprised of board-certified specialists located in Dutchess and Westchester Counties. With three convenient locations, its Hematologist-Oncologists bring comprehensive patient centered care to local communities. Visit https://hudsonvalleycancercenter.com/to learn more.

About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is a leading oncology practice in the New York metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. NYCBS has more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, Brooklyn, and Upstate New York. NYCBS offers a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Visit https://nycancer.com/ for more information.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident Healthcare Partners is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation services for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including oncology and hematology. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a multitude of investors such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit www.providenthp.com or follow Provident on LinkedIn.

About OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. The company's goal is to enable community oncology practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports its platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, practice growth, and clinical innovation. The company's 1,300 cancer care providers care for approximately 787,000 patients at more than 420 sites of care nationwide. Visit https://www.oneoncology.com/ for more information.

SOURCE Provident Healthcare Partners LLC