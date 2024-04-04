Provident Healthcare Partners Advises SouthernMED Pediatrics and Sweetgrass Pediatrics in a Partnership with U.S. Pediatric Partners

BOSTON and NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, announced it has advised SouthernMED Pediatrics ("SouthernMED") and Sweetgrass Pediatrics ("Sweetgrass") in a partnership with U.S. Pediatric Partners.

SouthernMED and Sweetgrass are two of the leading pediatric primary care providers in South Carolina and combined, one of the largest pediatric primary care platforms across the country. Together, their 90 providers extend services to 17 locations across 13 counties.

This landmark transaction combines two clinically-driven organizations that are well-positioned to deliver high-quality pediatric care and capitalize on the robust value-based care environment across South Carolina.

Provident's deal team was led by Managing Director Craig Sager. Husch Blackwell served as legal counsel to Sweetgrass and SouthernMED, and Goodwin served as legal counsel to U.S. Pediatric Partners.

"When you start your company from nothing, you feel like you know everything about it, and certainly don't lack passion. However, when you start engaging in M&A discussions, it becomes crucial to have representation that not only helps you better understand your company, but also shares your level of passion. From the start, Provident placed us in the right rooms with the right people leading to the ideal partner to advance our company to the next level. We recommend Provident without hesitation to assist in taking the next steps for any healthcare organization," commented Dr. Kyle Guyton, Co-Founder and CFO of SouthernMED.

"We feel very fortunate to have navigated through this journey with Provident. We put our heart and soul into building our business from the ground up and entrusted Provident to negotiate on our behalf with an appreciation for this sentiment. The professionalism and expertise of Provident guided us to a successful outcome. We highly recommend the Provident Healthcare Partners team," stated Dr. Colleen Boylston, Founder and Clinical Manager of Sweetgrass.

"SouthernMED and Sweetgrass have longstanding reputations as high-quality pediatric providers across the fragmented market of South Carolina. Through this merger and expanded partnership with U.S. Pediatric Partners, both organizations are poised to extend their reach and amplify their mission, and we could not be happier for Dr. Guyton, Dr. Boylston, and their teams. They will be in good hands with U.S. Pediatric Partners," noted Sager.

About SouthernMED Pediatrics

SouthernMED is a leading pediatric primary care practice devoted to delivering compassionate healthcare services to children and young adults in South Carolina. Established in 2008 by Dr. Joseph Delaney and Dr. Kyle Guyton as a sole pediatric practice in Lexington, the company has flourished and expanded to 11 locations. For more information, visit https:// southernmedpeds.com.

About Sweetgrass Pediatrics

Sweetgrass Pediatrics is a premier pediatric practice dedicated to providing comprehensive care for children and young adults in South Carolina. Sweetgrass Pediatrics offers convenient access to quality healthcare services across the greater Charleston area through six clinics. Established in 2002 by Dr. Colleen Boylston, Sweetgrass Pediatrics was founded with a mission to provide a comprehensive suite of pediatric health services to the communities it serves. For more information, visit https://sweetgrasspediatrics.com.

About U.S. Pediatric Partners

U.S. Pediatric Partners is a physician-led organization set out to form partnerships with the nation's leading pediatric practices. By bringing together passionate, forward-thinking clinicians, health groups, and strategic payor partnerships under innovative new care models, the company strives to make care accessible for all, encourage preventative medicine, decrease fragmentation, and improve quality of care. For more information, visit https://uspediatricpartners.com/.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation services for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including primary care and pediatrics. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a multitude of investors such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit www.providenthp.com or follow Provident on LinkedIn.

