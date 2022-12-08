Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Southwest Cardiovascular Associates in its Partnership with Cardiovascular Associates of America

BOSTON and NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, announced it has advised Southwest Cardiovascular Associates ("SWCVA" or "Company") in its partnership with Cardiovascular Associates of America ("CVAUSA"), a portfolio company of Webster Equity Partners. SWCVA provides interventional and diagnostic cardiology services throughout its three-location footprint in the Arizona market in addition to an ambulatory surgery center focused on endovascular care and two cardiac catheterization labs. This partnership with SWCVA marks CVAUSA's first offering in Arizona with key locations throughout the state, including Mesa, Prescott, and Yuma.

Provident's deal team was led by Managing Director Eric Major. Wallin Hester, PLC served as legal counsel to Southwest Cardiovascular Associates and Goodwin Procter LLP serve as legal counsel to Cardiovascular Associates of America. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"It has been an absolute pleasure working with Provident Healthcare Partners on this partnership with CVAUSA. The skilled Provident team led us from the pre-marketing materials through the final day of the transaction and continue to be available post-close. They represented us in a professional manner through all stages of the process and were available at all hours to address all our questions and concerns. Provident far exceeded our expectations and we are grateful for their expertise that culminated in an efficient transaction with the perfect partner to ensure our continued success," noted Charles Jost, MD, President of SWCVA.

"We're excited to have had the opportunity to guide Southwest Cardiovascular Associates through this transaction process. SWCVA is a great fit as CVAUSA's platform for growth in the AZ market. The Company has invested substantially in its team and infrastructure while recently expanding into two new markets in the state and developing a state-of-the-art ASC. The resources provided by CVAUSA will help amplify SWCVA's strong growth trajectory," stated Major.

About Southwest Cardiovascular Associates

Southwest Cardiovascular Associates is a leading provider of cardiology, interventional radiology, electrophysiology, endovascular services, and clinical research in the Phoenix, Yuma, and Prescott, AZ markets. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Mesa, the Company has built a significant presence in local markets with its physicians holding a proven track record of success and patient confidence for over 20 years. Visit https://swcva.com/ for more information.

About Cardiovascular Associates of America

Headquartered in Orlando, Cardiovascular Associates of America aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians into one network with the common mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA's physician-centered cardiology practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America please visit www.cvausa.com.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation services for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including cardiology. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a multitude of investors such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit www.providenthp.com or follow on LinkedIn.

