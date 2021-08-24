Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Texan Eye In Its Partnership With Comprehensive Eyecare Partners

Provident provided tireless guidance and support with a breadth of knowledge and skill that is unmatched in the industry. Tweet this

"Texan Eye is the leading independent ophthalmology practice in the Greater Austin area. The partnership with CompEye represents the platform's entry point into the Texas market, providing the opportunity for the combined organizations to fully realize the significant growth potential in the region," stated Eric Major, Managing Director at Provident.

About Texan Eye

Texan Eye has been serving Central Texas for more than 25 years, treating patients with multi-specialty medical and surgical eye care including cataract surgery, LASIK, glaucoma, corneal disorders, retina disorders and other ophthalmic disorders. Texan Eye has 12 ophthalmologists and five optometrists and is recognized nationally and internationally as leaders in the field of cataract and refractive surgery. Texan Eye provides services through 3 locations and one surgery center. For additional information, visit https://texaneyecare.com.

About Comprehensive EyeCare Partners

CompEye is one of the largest vision care management services organizations in the country and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. CompEye provides best-in-class, full-spectrum practice management and administrative services to its affiliated physicians and practices in support of its mission to deliver clinical excellence. CompEye currently provides support services to 87 doctors, 41 clinics, and seven ambulatory surgery centers across nine practices with locations in Nevada, Utah, Texas, and Washington. For additional information, visit https://comp-eyecare.com/.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including a significant track record of success within eye care services. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a number of buyers such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit www.providenthp.com or follow on LinkedIn.

