Provident Healthcare Partners Announced As Winner Of The 18th Annual M&A Advisor Awards

BOSTON and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The M&A Advisor announced the winners of the 18th Annual M&A Advisor Awards on Tuesday, November 19th at the 2019 M&A Advisor Awards Gala to a sold-out crowd at the New York Athletic Club, New York, NY. Provident Healthcare Partners (Provident) was named a winner for the Corporate/Strategic Deal of the Year ($250 - $500M). Provident won for representing Peoples Health Inc. in its acquisition by UnitedHealthcare, a division of UnitedHealth Group. Peoples Health is a Medicare Advantage Organization that administers health benefits to over 63,000 beneficiaries in Louisiana. Provident served as exclusive investment banking advisor to Peoples Health.

Provident was also named as a finalist for Healthcare and Life Sciences Deal of the Year ($100M - $1B) and M&A Deal of the Year ($250M to $500M).

"Since 2002, we have been honoring the leading M&A transactions, companies and dealmakers. Provident was chosen from over 500 participating companies to receive the award. It gives us great pleasure to recognize Provident and bestow upon them our highest honor for M&A firms and professionals," said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder, The M&A Advisor. "Provident represents the best of the M&A industry in 2019 and earned these honors by standing out in a group of very impressive candidates."

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is the leading investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation for middle market healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, and unsurpassed expertise and experience in the M&A process. Provident uncovers value and opportunities that others often overlook to create transaction premiums for its clients. For additional information on Provident, please visit www.providenthp.com.

About The M&A Advisor

The M&A Advisor was founded in 1998 to offer insights and intelligence on M&A activities. Over the past 21 years the M&A Advisor has established the premier global network of M&A, turnaround and finance professionals. Today, the company has the privilege of recognizing the achievements of and facilitating connections between the industry's top performers throughout the world with a comprehensive range of services. To learn more visit www.maadvisor.com.

Contact: Provident Healthcare Partners

Gina Casiello

(877) 742-9800

SOURCE Provident Healthcare Partners

Related Links

http://www.providenthp.com

