Provident Healthcare Partners Announces New Office Opening In New York

BOSTON and NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident" or "the Company"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in New York, New York. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Provident has emerged as one of the most respected healthcare investment banking firms in the country through best in class strategic advisory and an unequivocal focus on its clients.

The New York office will be run by Managing Directors Eric Major and Michael Patton. Major and Patton have a combined 30 years of experience working at Provident and in investment banking.