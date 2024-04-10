Provident Healthcare Partners Announces Promotion of Craig Sager to Managing Director

BOSTON and NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, is pleased to announce that Craig Sager has been promoted to Managing Director.

"Craig has demonstrated extraordinary dedication, proficiency, and leadership, contributing meaningfully to our firm's success. His commitment to Provident's growth and improvement makes him an extremely valuable member of our team," commented Robert Ciardi, Managing Partner at Provident.

"Craig has been instrumental in professionalizing the firm's internal processes and growth across healthcare services, including leading multiple transactions within behavioral healthcare and primary care. Congratulations to Craig on his well-deserved promotion," commented Eric Major, Managing Director at Provident.

"I am beyond excited to continue my journey with Provident – its culture and 'never stop growing' mindset is second to none. The firm's reach across healthcare and unwavering commitment to the delivery of best-in-class advisory services creates a special opportunity for all our clients and team members," noted Sager.

Sager has over 11 years of healthcare M&A experience across principal investing, strategy and growth, and sell-side advisory. With over 30 transactions successfully completed, he has a robust track record on both the buy-side and sell-side. Sager began his career in the assurance and transaction advisory practices at EY and has held leadership roles at Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care, Optum, and Council Capital.

