Provident Healthcare Partners Wins Two Awards at the 12th Annual M&A Atlas Awards

BOSTON and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners was the recipient of two awards at the 12th Annual Americas' M&A Atlas Awards - Healthcare/Life Sciences Investment Bank of the Year and USA Private Equity Deal of the Year.

Provident has been the recipient of a total of 21 M&A Atlas Awards over the past ten years. The firm has emerged as one of the most respected healthcare investment banking firms in the country through best in class strategic advisory and an unequivocal focus on its clients.

In addition to winning Healthcare/Life Sciences Investment Bank of the Year, Provident won the USA M&A Deal of the Year for representing The Urology Group in Lee Equity Partners' acquisition and combination of The Urology Group and Integrated Medical Professionals to form Solaris Health.

"Provident is once again honored to be recognized for our commitment to providing skillful, experienced, and value-added transaction advisory services. We will continue to work tirelessly and diligently on behalf of our clients," commented Robert Ciardi, Managing Partner at Provident Healthcare Partners.

