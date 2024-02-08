Provident Healthcare Partners Wins Two Awards at the Annual America's M&A Atlas Awards

BOSTON and NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident") was the recipient of two awards at the 15th Annual Americas' M&A Atlas Awards which took place on January 30th at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.

Provident won in the category of USA Deal of the Year for its representation of Medacist Solutions Group, a SaaS drug diversion analytics solution serving hospitals, health systems, and post-acute care facilities. Medacist was acquired by Bluesight, a pharmacy supply chain solution offering inventory management, drug diversion, purchasing, and spend optimization capabilities. Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, made a strategic investment in the combined platform, creating a broader pharmacy automation solution.

Provident won in the category of USA Deal of the Year for its representation of Medacist. Post this

In addition, Managing Director Scott Davis was a recipient of the Rising Star Deal Maker Award. The Rising Star Dealmaker Award honors brilliant dealmakers for their dedication, creating value through closed transactions, and embodying fine leadership qualities to shape the future of dealmaking in the industry.

"I'm honored to have been recognized by this industry association for my transaction efforts and to have shared the stage with the other worthy recipients from across the various aspects of the deal making ecosystem," commented Davis.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation services for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties across healthcare services. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a multitude of investors such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit www.providenthp.com or follow Provident on LinkedIn.

About Global M&A Network

Global M&A Network produces the M&A Atlas Awards™® for mergers, acquisitions, turnaround, and alternative investor communities. Winning the M&A Atlas Awards equates to achieving the "Gold Standard of Performance" seal of endorsement, validating excellence, and preeminent status in the local, and global markets since the winners are selected on "deals criteria", firm expertise, and team leadership merits. For additional information, please visit www.globalmanetwork.com.

Contact: Provident Healthcare Partners

Gina Casiello

877-742-9800

[email protected]

SOURCE Provident Healthcare Partners LLC