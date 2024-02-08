Provident Healthcare Partners Wins Two Awards at the Annual America's M&A Atlas Awards

News provided by

Provident Healthcare Partners LLC

08 Feb, 2024, 10:20 ET

BOSTON and NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident") was the recipient of two awards at the 15th Annual Americas' M&A Atlas Awards which took place on January 30th at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.

Continue Reading

Provident won in the category of USA Deal of the Year for its representation of Medacist Solutions Group, a SaaS drug diversion analytics solution serving hospitals, health systems, and post-acute care facilities. Medacist was acquired by Bluesight, a pharmacy supply chain solution offering inventory management, drug diversion, purchasing, and spend optimization capabilities. Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, made a strategic investment in the combined platform, creating a broader pharmacy automation solution.

In addition, Managing Director Scott Davis was a recipient of the Rising Star Deal Maker Award. The Rising Star Dealmaker Award honors brilliant dealmakers for their dedication, creating value through closed transactions, and embodying fine leadership qualities to shape the future of dealmaking in the industry.

"I'm honored to have been recognized by this industry association for my transaction efforts and to have shared the stage with the other worthy recipients from across the various aspects of the deal making ecosystem," commented Davis

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation services for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties across healthcare services. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a multitude of investors such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit www.providenthp.com or follow Provident on LinkedIn.

About Global M&A Network

Global M&A Network produces the M&A Atlas Awards™® for mergers, acquisitions, turnaround, and alternative investor communities. Winning the M&A Atlas Awards equates to achieving the "Gold Standard of Performance" seal of endorsement, validating excellence, and preeminent status in the local, and global markets since the winners are selected on "deals criteria", firm expertise, and team leadership merits. For additional information, please visit www.globalmanetwork.com.

Contact: Provident Healthcare Partners
               Gina Casiello
               877-742-9800
               [email protected]

SOURCE Provident Healthcare Partners LLC

Also from this source

Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Atlanta Heart Specialists in its Partnership with Cardiovascular Associates of America

Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Atlanta Heart Specialists in its Partnership with Cardiovascular Associates of America

Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, announced it has advised Atlanta Heart Specialists ("AHS") ...
Provident Healthcare Partners Advises East Coast Institute for Research in its Partnership with Gauge Capital

Provident Healthcare Partners Advises East Coast Institute for Research in its Partnership with Gauge Capital

Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, announced it has advised East Coast Institute for Research ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Awards

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.