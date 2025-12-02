Provident Industrial Start Construction on Eagle 35 in Round Rock, TX

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Industrial, the industrial division of Dallas-based Provident, has acquired and broke ground on Eagle 35, a fully entitled, three-building industrial development located at 17 Cypress Boulevard in Round Rock, Texas. Strategically positioned less than a mile from I-35 and University Boulevard, the site offers unmatched access to Austin's major throughfares, a key advantage for future tenants seeking regional connectivity.

Eagle 35 - Round Rock, TX

Eagle 35 will deliver 292,884 square feet of Class A industrial space across three buildings, thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of the Round Rock submarket. Buildings 1 and 2 will each total 75,970 square feet with 28-foot clear heights, a shared 185-foot truck court, 2 drive-in doors, and 28 dock-high doors per building. Building 3 will feature 140,944 square feet, a 32-foot clear height, 3 drive-in doors, and 21 dock-high doors.

Scheduled for completion at the start of 2027, Eagle 35 is being delivered at a time when construction starts in Round Rock has slowed due to limited available land. The project aims to capture the rising tenant demand driven by strong demographics & proximity to I-35, U.S. 290, and SH 171. "Eagle 35 represents a rare opportunity to develop one of the few remaining infill-zoned industrial sites in one of the nation's fastest-growing regions. We're thrilled to establish our presence in the Austin market," said Hunter Graham, Market Officer at Provident Industrial. The project is being led by Market Officer Hunter Graham, while Director Nathan Forney is responsible for construction oversight.

Eagle 35 is being developed in partnership with CIBC Bank USA. Brian Liverman and Matt Jacobs of Cushman & Wakefield will handle leasing for the project.

About Provident

Provident is a privately held real estate and investment firm with over three decades of success across multiple market cycles driven by foresight, experience, and adaptability to changing markets. Provident focuses on delivering exceptional risk-adjusted returns to investor partners through development of opportunistic and value-add strategies. Since its founding in 1991, Provident has developed or invested in over $6.0 billion in real estate projects nationwide. For more information, please visit www.providentrealty.net.

Media Contact: Hunter Graham, [email protected]

SOURCE Provident Realty Advisors, Inc.