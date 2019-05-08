Provider Strategies for Unlocking Blockchain Value the Subject of ISG Webinar

STAMFORD, Conn., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlocking business value from blockchain applications and helping enterprises reach "Blockchain 3.0" maturity is the focus of a May 14 ISG Smartalks™ webinar hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Alex Manders, director and global lead, ISG Blockchain Now™, and Alex Bakker, director, ISG Research, will present "Blockchain 3.0 – Demystifying Enterprise Value" on Tuesday, May 14, at 10:30 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time. The live, hour-long webinar will explore how technology and service providers can support enterprises as they work to attain "Blockchain 3.0" maturity by going beyond the underlying blockchain network and technology platform to focus on developing or sourcing valuable apps that run on top of the platform.

"Blockchain is quickly proving it has the potential to increase operating margins, enable new revenue streams and underpin the next evolution of business," Manders said. "Public and private enterprises recognize this potential, and as a result, total corporate and government spending on blockchain has increased 89 percent over the previous year. The challenge for service and technology providers is understanding how to play a role and drive real business value in this environment."

Manders noted that enterprises that have reached what ISG calls Blockchain 3.0 maturity have moved past awareness of and experimentation with blockchain to implementing and supporting software applications built with blockchain technology. They often leverage Centers of Excellence to scale their use of the technology across the enterprise.

"Using blockchain apps for everything from smart contracts to transaction processing, supply chain and communication routing in support of specific business goals is at the heart of the value blockchain can deliver, but organizations are reluctant to commit if they are not aware of the technology solution options," Manders said.

"We see both legacy and emerging technology providers expanding their blockchain solution footprint, with a focus on industry verticals today and cross-industry solution offerings going forward," he continued. "Interestingly, many enterprises are finding 'co-opetition' models to be the best approach, working with their traditional competitors to develop mutually beneficial technology applications."

ISG launched ISG Blockchain Now™, an advisory and sourcing solution that enables enterprise clients to improve the efficiency, accuracy and security of their business processes through distributed ledger technology, in October 2018. ISG uses a unique, staged approach to help clients develop and operationalize a blockchain strategy that is "business ready": Blockchain 1.0 (Technology Ready) prepares organizations for blockchain; Blockchain 2.0 (Value Ready) establishes the business processes that can be enhanced with blockchain; and Blockchain 3.0 (Business Ready) develops, deploys and operationalizes blockchain applications across the business.

For more information about ISG Blockchain Now™, visit this webpage. To register for the May 14 webinar, visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.isg-one.com

