Providers Use Therap to Develop Individual Service Plans and Document Community Supports

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's Development Disability software supports state-specific initiatives emphasizing an enhanced workflow for planning and documenting all of an individual supports. Providers in Oregon utilize Therap's state-specific assessment requirements, incorporated into Therap's Individual Service Plan. The service plan addresses assurances outlined by Oregon's Department of Human Services. Therap's Individual Service Plan reflects an individual's personal preferences and includes detailed information about an individual's goals and outcomes. Users build a Personal Focus Worksheet to help identify personal interests, ongoing activities, relationships, employment status, and opportunities. Users can record an individual's personal details including risks, professional services, action plans, interdisciplinary team discussions, and connected service supports. Moreover, the Individual Service Plan generates reports on services provided that agencies can review to measure outcomes metrics, identify progress towards goals and length spent toward steps to those goals, and overall effectiveness and satisfaction with services provided.

Therap offers tools that help providers address the increasing needs and challenges of their employment and community services. Data collection tools, available via browser or mobile apps, allow staff to document employment services and supports in real-time as services are provided in the community, at the worksite or within the program setting. Agencies benefit from the comprehensive agency records system in efficiencies gained in staff time spent documenting or allocating data, improved communication, coordination, record security and retention.

Using Therap's tools for tracking supported employment services, employment specialists can maintain an accurate history of the individual's work experience and job details, while its job bank maintains a directory of employer contacts, positions available, skills required and benefits to match against job seekers. Therap's Employment History and documentation of service data with mobile app support provides a comprehensive summary of employment services that can be reviewed and submitted for billing claims.

Therap's HIPAA, ARRA, and HITECH-compliant LTSS software applications are widely used in home and community-based services (HCBS) and other I/DD provider settings for documentation, communication, and reporting. The web-based system by Therap provides person-centered planning and assists with case management and eligibility assessments for support providers and state organizations working with developmental disabilities.

