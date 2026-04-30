ProviderTrust and J.D. Palatine Partner to Modernize Healthcare Pre-Hire Screening and Eligibility

Strategic integration unifies background screening with automated verification to deliver a full continuum of eligibility for healthcare workforces.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProviderTrust, a leading healthcare data and technology company, and J.D. Palatine (JDP), a premier innovator in background screening and workforce operations, today announced a strategic partnership to modernize pre-hire screening and long-term eligibility monitoring for the healthcare industry.

The partnership combines ProviderTrust's automated exclusion, license, and credential verification with JDP's background screening capabilities to create a unified workflow. This integration embeds eligibility checks directly into the hiring process, filling a critical gap in the healthcare market for a single, reliable source of truth regarding candidate identity and professional standing before organizations make a hire.

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Establishing a New Standard for Healthcare Background Screening and Eligibility

Fragmented systems slow the current healthcare hiring landscape. HR teams often manage separate workflows for criminal background checks, identity verification, and primary-source license verifications. This partnership eliminates those silos, ensuring that eligibility is not a post-hire afterthought, but a core component of the initial screening process.

Within the JDP workflow, ProviderTrust primary-source verifies licenses and searches all federal (OIG-LEIE & SAM.gov) and state exclusion lists, enabling healthcare organizations to accelerate time-to-hire while maintaining strict regulatory compliance.

"ProviderTrust has entered into a Strategic Partnership with JDP to enhance and provide a full scope of background screening solutions to the healthcare marketplace," said Michael Rosen, Esq., Co-Founder of ProviderTrust. "Like ProviderTrust, JDP is a leader in cutting-edge technology and in the highest-quality data for employee and vendor screening. The partnership will provide ProviderTrust and JDP with a full continuum of eligibility, identity verification, and continuous monitoring in a highly regulated healthcare ecosystem. Clients will be able to work with two of the leaders in the critical role of providing a safer healthcare with the best and most compliant primary source data."

Driving Value through Consolidation and Automation

As health systems look to "future-proof" their organizations, this partnership delivers several key advantages:

Accelerated Time-to-Eligibility : By running background checks and primary-source eligibility verifications simultaneously, organizations can drastically shorten the hiring cycle.

: By running background checks and primary-source eligibility verifications simultaneously, organizations can drastically shorten the hiring cycle. Cost Reduction : Consolidating technology reduces licensing and maintenance costs associated with managing multiple, disconnected vendors.

: Consolidating technology reduces licensing and maintenance costs associated with managing multiple, disconnected vendors. Accuracy Across the Lifecycle : The partnership verifies candidate data at the point of hire and maintains compliance through onboarding and ongoing monitoring.

: The partnership verifies candidate data at the point of hire and maintains compliance through onboarding and ongoing monitoring. Improved Candidate Experience: A streamlined, unified screening process helps healthcare systems secure top talent before they are lost to process inefficiencies.

"In a season of unprecedented labor shortages, healthcare leaders cannot afford for technology to be the bottleneck," said Brad Carlson, Chief Revenue Officer at JDP. "By embedding ProviderTrust's eligibility data into our screening operations, we are helping HR teams reduce administrative burden and focus on what matters: getting qualified caregivers to the bedside."

A Vision for Continuous Eligibility

This partnership serves as a foundation for a more comprehensive approach to workforce management. By moving beyond one-time checks to a model of continuous monitoring, ProviderTrust and JDP ensure that every employee and vendor remains eligible to provide care throughout their entire tenure, protecting both patient safety and the organization's bottom line.

About ProviderTrust

ProviderTrust is the healthcare industry's partner for comprehensive provider data and compliance monitoring. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, ProviderTrust works with the nation's leading health systems, health plans, and pharmacy organizations to automate the monitoring of healthcare populations. Our mission is to create a safer healthcare system by ensuring that every person providing care is qualified and compliant.

About J.D. Palatine (JDP)

JDP is a leader in the background screening industry, dedicated to providing fast, accurate, and reliable workforce solutions. By combining advanced technology with a focus on client service and candidate experience, JDP helps build more trust, care, and connection into organizations across all sectors.

SOURCE ProviderTrust Inc