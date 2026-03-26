ProviderTrust Launches Industry-First AI Trust & Integrity Program and an AI Integrity Council

The first formal AI governance body in the Healthcare Eligibility Data space — made up of industry compliance and data experts, along with leading healthcare provider and payer organizations.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProviderTrust, a leading healthcare eligibility data company for provider, employee, and vendor data, announced its AI Trust & Integrity Program today and the formation of the ProviderTrust AI Integrity Council, the first formal AI governance body in the healthcare eligibility data space.

ProviderTrust announces its AI Trust & Integrity Program and the formation of the ProviderTrust AI Integrity Council. Post this ProviderTrust announces its AI Trust & Integrity Program and the formation of the ProviderTrust AI Integrity Council.

The program establishes a structured, forward-looking approach to the responsible use of artificial intelligence, grounded in the NIST AI Risk Management Framework (AI RMF). It is designed to ensure that all of ProviderTrust's future AI capabilities are governed with transparency, accountability, and continuous oversight.

As healthcare organizations face increasing pressure to evaluate the AI used across their vendor ecosystem, ProviderTrust's program provides a clear, standards-based framework aligned to emerging regulatory expectations, including NCQA AI standards, the Colorado AI Act, and evolving federal guidance.

At ProviderTrust, trust is the foundation of every piece of technology. As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly central to healthcare operations and decision-making, ProviderTrust is committed to ensuring that every AI capability we introduce will be responsible, transparent, and aligned with the highest standards of integrity.

The AI Trust & Integrity Program is designed to give ProviderTrust clients confidence not just in what the company's AI will do, but in how it will be governed, tested, and continuously improved.

"Our clients are being asked a simple but critical question: can you trust the AI used across your organization? This program is our answer — grounded in NIST, governed by experts, and designed to ensure AI is introduced responsibly, not reactively."

— Chris Redhage, Co-Founder, ProviderTrust

Built on NIST AI RMF

ProviderTrust's AI Trust & Integrity Program operationalizes the NIST AI Risk Management Framework :

Govern: Formal AI oversight, policies, and accountability structures

Map: Risk-based classification of AI use cases

Measure: Validation for accuracy, bias, and reliability

Manage: Continuous monitoring, mitigation, and performance assurance

This framework ensures AI is introduced in a controlled, risk-aware manner — prioritizing safety, fairness, and transparency from the outset. We will also utilize our six AI Core Principles:

Human-Centered, Data-Verified

Transparent by Design

Accurate and Auditable

Fair and Unbiased

Secure and Private

Continuously Improving

Introducing the AI Integrity Council

Central to the program is the ProviderTrust AI Integrity Council, chaired by Chief Compliance Officer Donna Thiel. The Council will:

Provide guidance for material AI decisions

Include cross-functional leaders across compliance, data, engineering, and product

Incorporate founding client members from leading healthcare organizations

Meet quarterly and publish an annual AI Integrity Report

"Healthcare leaders, from compliance to credentialing to procurement, are all being asked to answer for AI. This program provides the governance, transparency, and accountability they need. We are not checking a box — we are establishing a standard."

— Donna Thiel, Chief Compliance Officer, ProviderTrust

Council Structure and Founding Members

The ProviderTrust AI Integrity Council is the first formal AI governance body in the healthcare provider, employee, and vendor eligibility data space. This AI Integrity Council will include hand-selected industry leaders, both inside and outside of the ProviderTrust client base, and bring together internal ProviderTrust leaders from compliance, product, data science, engineering, legal, and customer success.

Founding members will participate in quarterly Council meetings, provide input on AI governance, serve as co-authors of the annual AI Integrity Report, and receive early access to AI System Cards and audit documentation. Clients interested in founding membership should contact their ProviderTrust account team or email [email protected].

A Foundation of Trusted Data

ProviderTrust's approach is grounded in a core principle: AI is only as trustworthy as the data behind it.

The company has long focused on building highly accurate, verified healthcare datasets by cross-referencing the industry's disparate primary sources and applying strict validation standards. As AI capabilities are introduced, this foundation will ensure that automation is applied only where data meets rigorous quality thresholds, with human oversight maintained for ambiguity and high-risk decisions.

"Every team in our clients' organizations is now being asked to answer for the AI in their vendor stack — Compliance Officers by regulators, credentialing teams by NCQA, procurement by their boards, Data and Security Risk teams by their own governance and vendor risk committees. ProviderTrust monitors and verifies data for healthcare provider, employee, and vendor data and credentialing across the nation's largest health systems and payers. We are the first healthcare data company to commit to responsible AI governance publicly, and we intend to raise the standard for our entire industry."

— Chris Redhage, Co-Founder, ProviderTrust

Raising the Standard for Healthcare AI

Through this initiative, ProviderTrust commits to helping healthcare organizations confidently adopt AI, supported by a governance model that is transparent, auditable, and aligned with industry best practices.

Our Promise

We believe that AI should enhance, not replace human expertise. Our approach will ensure that technology remains accountable, explainable, and aligned with the people it serves.

For more information, visit providertrust.com/ai-integrity-program

About ProviderTrust

ProviderTrust was founded in 2010 with a mission to create safer healthcare for everyone through OIG and state Medicaid exclusion monitoring. Today, the organization has developed the industry's most accurate dataset for ongoing exclusion monitoring and primary source verification, serving the nation's top health systems, payers, and pharmacy organizations. Our solutions monitor employees, vendors, provider networks, licenses, credentials, and more for OIG and state Medicaid exclusions, sanctions or disciplinary actions, license expirations, or suspensions. With a team of more than 100 employees, our Nashville-based company has consistently been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by Modern Healthcare, Inc. Magazine, and the Nashville Business Journal. To learn more, visit providertrust.com.

SOURCE ProviderTrust Inc