Provisio Medical Announces First Commercial Clinical Cases Utilizing the Provisio™ SLT IVUS™ System

Real-time Vessel Measurement Informs Physician Treatment Decisions

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Provisio Medical, Inc., pioneers of Sonic Lumen Tomography™ (SLT) technology to provide real-time blood vessel measurements during vascular interventions, today announced the completion of the first commercial clinical cases utilizing the Provisio™ SLT IVUS™ System.

"This is an exciting new development in intra-luminal measurement technology. It gives us a rapid, novel and extremely precise way to get the size and contour of vessels which is critical for the appropriate treatment of a patient with chronic and limb threatening ischemia," noted Robert Tahara, MD, who performed these cases at Allegheny Vein and Vascular.

Peter Schneider, MD, a member of the Provisio Medical Physician Advisory Board, commented "We now have a catheter-based method of real-time vascular assessment that could improve upon our unique reliance on arteriographic imaging."

It has been demonstrated repeatedly that the current standard-of-care of using angiographic information by itself is insufficient to accurately assess vessel size in the approximately 20 million people in the U.S. with peripheral vascular disease1. The use of intravascular imaging has been shown to improve accuracy of vessel sizing, important in the selection of the stent and/or other therapeutic devices, and thereby improve clinical outcomes. By incorporating its technology into a front-line support crossing catheter, Provisio simplifies the acquisition and presentation of vessel sizing data without changing the physician's workflow, while potentially reducing the time for data acquisition, use of contrast media, and exposure to radiation.

About SLT IVUS

The Provisio SLT IVUS System consists of the SLT IVUS™ P1 System and the SLT IVUS™ Support Crossing Catheter. The SLT IVUS Support Crossing Catheter is an over-the-wire intravascular ultrasound catheter with an ultrasound transducer array at the distal end that also functions as a support crossing catheter. The information from the ultrasound signal is used similarly to sonar technology to measure vessel dimensions in real-time and measure the peripheral vessel's flow lumen.

About Provisio Medical

Provisio Medical is a medical device company based in San Diego, California seeking to establish a new standard in vessel sizing, a critical step in millions of endovascular procedures performed every year. Provisio's SLT IVUS™ technology, which is incorporated into the type of catheters that physicians are already using, is designed to revolutionize interventional therapies by giving physicians the exact information that they need, when they need it, while enhancing procedural workflow.

www.provisiomedical.com

1 Yost, Mary L., The True Prevalence of PAD and the Economics of Major Amputation, Endovascular Today, May 2021

