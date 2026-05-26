PRovoke Media Honors MediaSource as One of 2026's Best PR Agencies in the US

Industry-leading health care firm continues to receive national recognition for exceptional work.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaSource is recognized as one of the top public relations agencies in the United States by PRovoke Media in the 2026 100 Best Agencies in the US list.

PRovoke Media brought together the brightest minds in PR and communications at its SABRE Awards North America 2026 celebration, held May 5 at Cipriani in New York City, to celebrate outstanding agencies and campaigns.

PRovoke Media’s 2026 100 Best Agencies in the US​ selections are based on PR agencies that have been successful with financial performance, award-winning work, creativity, thought leadership and more.

"This honor is just the beginning of an exciting era for MediaSource," said Lisa Arledge Powell, CEO and founder at MediaSource. "As our agency grows, we are dedicated to building a team that is the best in the nation at creating turnkey, cross-channel health care stories that deliver maximum impact. I'm sincerely grateful for my team's work that has supported our momentum."

MediaSource was founded in 1998 by Arledge Powell, who had a vision to lead the visual revolution in public relations. The concept for the company, video storytelling, was born in a time when PR was mostly focused on the written word. Since the moment of its inception, MediaSource has served as a thought leader in the industry.

The agency has experienced significant recognition in recent years. In 2025 alone, MediaSource's success as a health care communications agency was also recognized in other programs with PRSA, PRWeek, PRNEWS, PR Daily and Columbus Business First.

PRovoke Media's Best Agencies selections are based on PR agencies that have been successful with:

Financial performance, including growth, client retention and new business success

Creativity, including award-winning work

People and culture

Thought leadership, including intellectual property and industry contributions

Innovation, including the development of new tools and innovative offerings

"The list of The 100 Best Agencies in the United States is designed to recognize firms with exceptional capabilities, firms that have demonstrated sustained excellence," said Paul Holmes, editor in chief of PRovoke Media.

Agency Success Highlights:

Business growth: A notable 11% growth rate YoY, recognized by Columbus Business First as one of the 50 fastest-growing for-profit companies in Central Ohio in both 2024 and 2025 Fast 50 Awards .

A notable 11% growth rate YoY, recognized by as one of the 50 fastest-growing for-profit companies in Central Ohio in both 2024 and 2025 Fast 50 Awards Best boutique PR agency: MediaSource was named 2025's Best Boutique Agency in the 2025 PRSA Silver Anvil Awards. Bulldog Reporter, PRWeek, PRNEWS and PR Daily followed suit, also honoring MediaSource in Best Agency (Small & Boutique) categories this year.

MediaSource was named 2025's Best Boutique Agency in the 2025 PRSA Silver Anvil Awards. Bulldog Reporter, PRWeek, PRNEWS and PR Daily followed suit, also honoring MediaSource in Best Agency (Small & Boutique) categories this year. Business-driving PR campaigns: MediaSource campaigns are known to drive business results for clients. Some top campaigns have driven hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations, increased the quantity of patient visits, and more.

MediaSource campaigns are known to drive business results for clients. Some top campaigns have driven hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations, increased the quantity of patient visits, and more. Strategic video production: MediaSource produces nearly 100 videos for health care campaigns each year, supporting client goals and gaining recognition in industry award programs.

MediaSource produces nearly 100 videos for health care campaigns each year, supporting client goals and gaining recognition in industry award programs. Strong client retention: Almost 50% of MediaSource clients have partnered with the agency for more than a decade.

Almost 50% of MediaSource clients have partnered with the agency for more than a decade. AI expertise for communicators: The agency's Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) services evolve traditional PR to ensure earned media coverage and health care stories are discovered and cited by AI models, increasing brand influence and share of model.

About MediaSource

MediaSource is a story-centric public relations agency specializing in health care and science to help hospitals and health care brands meet business goals. With 27 years of success in boosting reputation, driving volume and promoting thought leadership using video storytelling, our unique approach powers health care brands to the next level. Our outcomes-based storytelling method pairs rich content with relationship-based media relations to maximize business impact. MediaSource is proud to be certified as an official women's business enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council.

Key Services Include:

Public relations

Storytelling

Media relations

Video & multimedia content creation

Content marketing

Strategic insights

Integrated campaigns

Thought leadership

Awards & Achievements:

Named 2025's Best Boutique Agency by PRSA

Outstanding Boutique Agency Honoree in the 2026 PRWeek Awards

Best Healthcare Campaign in the 2025 Bulldog PR Awards

Best Digital Newsroom in PRNEWS' 2025 Digital Awards

Agency of the Year Honoree in the 2025 PR Daily Awards & PRNEWS Platinum Awards

CEO & Founder, Lisa Arledge Powell, honored in Ragan's 2026 Top Women in Communications Awards

To learn more, get in touch.

Media Contact

Chelsea Taylor, Public Relations Manager, MediaSource

[email protected]

614-932-9950

SOURCE MediaSource