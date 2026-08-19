PROYA Partners with Ulta Beauty: Joining The Retailer's Prestige Skincare Portfolio Later This Year

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PROYA, the flagship brand of Proya Cosmetics, has partnered with Ulta Beauty, the nation's largest beauty retailer. PROYA will join Ulta Beauty as part of the retailer's global prestige skincare lineup. This November, PROYA will officially launch its Advanced Firming and Original Repair collections in 400 Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and online at Ulta.com.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in PROYA's global expansion, as PROYA brings its cutting‑edge R&D and science‑led skincare philosophy to U.S. consumers, while further strengthening the presence of Chinese beauty in the global prestige skincare market.

Yuli Cai, Head of PROYA's Overseas Business, said:

"Global expansion today is about far more than simply entering a new market. It means earning a lasting place in consumers' daily skincare routines. Through our partnership with Ulta Beauty, we aim to bring a fresh perspective to global prestige skincare, delivering research-backed innovation with meaningful results. This partnership represents an important step in building PROYA as a global beauty brand, grounded in quality, scientific innovation and long-term growth."

Science-Driven Chinese Beauty Solution for Balanced High-Efficacy Skincare

PROYA enters the U.S. market amid rising consumer demand for clinically proven, results-driven skincare that balances potent performance with long-term skin tolerance. More specifically, beauty enthusiasts are seeking professional-level effects without compromising skin barrier health.

Guided by its skincare philosophy of "effective, gentle, and balanced", PROYA has built a strong reputation for science-backed skincare across Asia. The brand integrates advanced ingredient research, proprietary patented technologies and rigorous clinical testing to deliver visible cosmetic results while safeguarding long-term skin health and stability. Two flagship lines will headline the U.S. launch:

PROYA Advanced Firming Collection:

As PROYA's signature peptide-retinol anti-aging range, this market-leading line targets signs of aging. It delivers powerful anti-wrinkle performance with exceptional gentleness, while its refillable packaging helps reduce plastic waste.

PROYA Original Repair Collection:

This dual-function, research-backed skincare range unites basement membrane repair and early anti-aging benefits within a single mild yet potent essence. It delivers barrier repair and collagen support to meet surging demand for streamlined, multi-tasking skincare among North American consumers.

This market rollout is backed by PROYA's long-term investment in a global R&D framework built around local consumer insight integration and cross-border technical collaboration. From ingredient screening and formula development to patent registration and clinical validation, PROYA consistently translates laboratory research into tangible, user-friendly skincare benefits.

From "Product Export" to "Global Brand Building"

The Ulta Beauty partnership stands as a defining milestone within PROYA's global expansion roadmap. Far beyond a retail product launch, it signals the brand's strategic shift from product export to comprehensive global brand development — bringing not just skincare solutions overseas, but also PROYA's brand philosophy, proprietary research system and long-term commitment to local markets.

Leveraging Ulta Beauty's nationwide store footprint and millions of Ulta Beauty Rewards members, PROYA aims to cultivate deep consumer trust across the U.S., while building replicable operational standards and retail partnership models for future expansion into Western Europe and other global markets.

About PROYA

PROYA is the leading brand under PROYA Cosmetics Co., Ltd. (603605.SH). Founded on the principle of "Scientific Skincare," the brand is dedicated to providing high-quality, high-efficacy beauty solutions through continuous innovation and a globalized R&D supply chain. As a pioneer in the Chinese beauty industry, PROYA is committed to empowering consumers with technology-backed skincare that delivers visible results.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty is the largest specialty beauty retailer in the U.S. and a leading destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, wellness and salon services. Since opening its first store in 1990, Ulta Beauty has grown to more than 1,500 stores across the U.S. and redefined beauty retail by bringing together All Things Beauty. All in One Place®.

SOURCE Proya Cosmetics