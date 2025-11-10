Prudent Growth Completes Sale of The Shoppes at River Forest in Virginia

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prudent Growth Partners, LLC, a Chapel Hill, NC-based private equity real estate firm, has sold The Shoppes at River Forest in Chester, VA. The 30,070-square-foot retail strip center is located along Iron Bridge Road (VA Route 10) in Chester. Initially constructed in 2007, the property is situated on 3.65 acres and is shadow-anchored by the region's second highest performing Walmart Supercenter.

Shoppes at River Forest in Chester, VA

Fortune River Forest acquired the asset for $8,875,000 ($295/SF). At the time of the sale, the Property was 95% leased to 12 tenants, including GameStop, Sweet Frog, State Farm, and the U.S. Marine Corps. Catharine Spangler handled sale negotiations with Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer's Capital Markets Group.

"We are thrilled with the successful sale of The Shoppes at River Forest and are proud of the growth this asset achieved under our management. We wish the new ownership all the best in the days ahead," said Tom Hahn, President & CEO of Prudent Growth Partners.

Prudent Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity real estate investment company based in Chapel Hill, NC. The firm focuses on properties that tend to be overlooked by larger institutions and that provide exceptional returns on invested capital, along with the possibility of longer-term capital gains achieved by expert management and future price appreciation.

Prudent Growth Operations, LLC is a full-service commercial property management company with a hands-on approach to serving our properties. Our team of professionals has one goal in mind: to create success and value in everything we do for our residents, tenants, and investors.

