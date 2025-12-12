Prudent Growth Purchases Baker Cypress Marketplace in Texas

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prudent Growth Partners, LLC, a private equity real estate firm based in Chapel Hill and Charlotte, NC, has completed its $5.75 million acquisition of Baker Cypress Marketplace, a 47,364-square-foot retail center in Houston, Texas.

The property's great location within a thriving retail area makes it a great addition to the Prudent Growth portfolio. Baker Cypress enjoys 94% occupancy, features 10 tenants with staggered lease expirations, and includes a healthy mix of lifestyle businesses and service providers. The property has been well-maintained by the previous ownership, and there are no significant deferred maintenance needs.

Baker Cypress Marketplace is strategically located on the corner of FM 529 and Barker Cypress Road, which sees a combined 67,000 vehicles per day. The property is easily accessible through six convenient entrances and highly visible from all directions. It is situated two miles from Highway 6 and five miles from the Grand Parkway, Houston's third and fourth loops, making it an excellent destination for travelers from other parts of the metro. The center is shadow-anchored by a popular Planet Fitness, ranking #1 out of 12 locations locally and in the top 20% nationally. Major retailers in the immediate vicinity include Kroger, Ace Hardware, T-Mobile, Dollar Tree, Sprouts, Ross, Five Below, HomeGoods, Best Buy, Lowe's, Target, Marshalls, Michael's, Walmart, Goodwill, Taco Bell, and Burlington, among others.

"We are thrilled with the purchase of Baker Cypress Marketplace that represents exactly the kind of well-positioned, community-serving retail asset we seek. Its prime location in Houston, which continues to demonstrate strong population growth and economic resilience, meets the everyday needs of the community while creating long-term value for our investors and tenants," said Tom Hahn, President and CEO of Prudent Growth Partners, LLC.

Prudent Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity real estate investment company based in Chapel Hill, NC. The firm focuses on properties that tend to be overlooked by larger institutions and provide exceptional returns on invested capital, along with the possibility of longer-term capital gains achieved by expert management and future price appreciation.

SOURCE Prudent Growth Partners, LLC