Prudent Growth Partners Completes $2.95 Million Sale of Chatham Centre in Chatham, Virginia

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prudent Growth Partners, LLC announced the successful $2.95 million sale of Chatham Centre, a 32,408-square-foot medical services and retail center located in Chatham, Virginia. The transaction closed on August 14, 2026. Prudent Growth acquired the property in 2022 for $2.65 million and sold it following a successful four-year ownership period during which the center maintained strong performance and full occupancy.

Chatham Centre

Chatham Centre is a fully leased neighborhood retail center serving a diverse mix of medical, restaurant and service-oriented tenants. The 32,408-square-foot property includes a 28,808-square-foot main shopping center and a 3,600-square-foot restaurant outparcel. At the time of sale, the property was 100% occupied, with established tenants including DaVita Dialysis, Chatham Family Medical Center, Frank's Pizza and San Marcos Mexican Restaurant. The center was also 100% occupied when Prudent Growth acquired it in 2022, demonstrating the durability of its tenant mix and position within the local market.

Strategically positioned along U.S. Highway 29, Chatham Centre benefits from prominent frontage and visibility along one of Virginia's major north-south routes and the primary commercial thoroughfare through Chatham. At acquisition, more than 18,500 vehicles passed the property each day, and the center served an expanded trade area extending approximately 20 miles.

Located in Pittsylvania County in Southern Virginia, Chatham benefits from convenient access to the broader Danville region and is positioned within 100 miles of Raleigh, Durham, Greensboro and Roanoke. The area's economy is supported by a mix of local government, manufacturing, education and retail, while regional highway and freight infrastructure provide connectivity to major Mid-Atlantic markets.

"When we acquired Chatham Centre in 2022, we were attracted to its strong occupancy, service-oriented tenant mix and established position in the Chatham market," said Tom Hahn, President and CEO of Prudent Growth Partners, LLC. "Four years later, the property remains 100% occupied, which speaks to the durability of that original investment thesis. We're pleased with the property's performance during our ownership and with the successful outcome for our investors."

The successful sale of Chatham Centre reflects Prudent Growth's disciplined approach to investing—identifying well-located commercial properties with durable tenant demand, actively managing them throughout the ownership period, and pursuing strategic dispositions when opportunities arise to realize value for investors. The transaction also allows the firm to recycle capital into new acquisition opportunities that align with its long-term investment strategy.

About Prudent Growth Partners

Prudent Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity real estate investment company based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The firm focuses on acquiring commercial real estate properties that tend to be overlooked by larger institutions and offer the potential for exceptional returns on invested capital, along with long-term capital appreciation through expert management, strategic leasing, and operational excellence.

SOURCE Prudent Growth Partners, LLC