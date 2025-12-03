Prudential Advisors Connect mobile app launches, bringing advisor productivity tools to iOS devices, further enhancing the advisor experience

New app, with AI integration, marks the next phase of Prudential Advisors Connect, the award-nominated platform

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prudential Advisors, the retail arm of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), with more than 3,000 financial advisors and fee-based financial planners who offer clients, including more than 3.5 million American families, a full range of financial advice and solutions, announced today the launch of the Prudential Advisors Connect mobile app, now available for iOS devices.

The latest development is part of Prudential Advisors' ongoing innovation strategy that continues to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into advisor productivity tools. The launch is a milestone and is central to Prudential empowering its advisors with on-the-go access as they continue to invest in setting a new standard for the advisor experience.

New mobile capabilities

The new Prudential Advisors Connect mobile app brings key desktop features to mobile devices for greater flexibility. Features include client search with access to portfolio summaries, leads dashboard with seamless calling and emailing integration, and a Microsoft Outlook agenda view for daily scheduling at a glance.

"The launch of our Prudential Advisors Connect mobile app marks an important step in our ongoing efforts to support advisors the way they support their clients," said Pat Hynes, president of Prudential Advisors. "By combining continuous data enhancements with practical mobile capabilities, we're empowering advisors to stay connected and informed — to be effective where they are. The app is about giving advisors more time for what matters most: building trusted relationships with their clients."

Designed to complement but not replace the desktop experience, the Prudential Advisors Connect mobile app is currently supported on iOS 18 and above, with Android coming soon.

Prudential Advisors Connect: a unified, cloud-based platform

Prudential Advisors Connect is Prudential Advisors' proprietary AI-enhanced productivity platform launched in 2024 after a rigorous nine-month research and development cycle. It integrates financial planning, CRM, investments, annuities and lead management. Collaboration with Prudential's advisors was key to development, and 74% of user-suggested enhancements have been implemented since launch.

Platform results demonstrate steady gains that include a 5% rise in advisor productivity, +10% in lead conversion, and +24% in Ease of Doing Business scores. Prudential Advisors Connect has not only garnered positive reviews internally, but it has also been externally recognized for its innovative design and user-driven development by leading industry publications.

Hynes concluded, "The latest advancements at Prudential Advisors underscore our technology with a human touch philosophy. We take pride in deploying cutting-edge platforms to enhance, not replace, advisor judgment. Our mission to empower advisors grows stronger every day, helping them deliver transformative financial planning and advice that builds brighter futures for their clients and communities."

ABOUT PRUDENTIAL ADVISORS

Prudential Advisors supports the growth and success of more than 3,000 financial advisors across the country, backed by local field leaders and associates in our headquarters. The business enables financial advisors to help their clients build wealth and meet financial goals through personalized advice and comprehensive solutions. For more information, please visit advisors.prudential.com.

ABOUT PRUDENTIAL

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager with approximately $1.6 trillion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2025, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential's diverse and talented employees help make lives better and create financial opportunity for more people by expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security. Prudential's iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise, and innovation for 150 years. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

