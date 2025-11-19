Prudential Advisors accelerates momentum in 2025, welcoming experienced financial advisors and expanding its national footprint

New financial advisors represent more than $3 billion in client assets, and increase advisor headcount by nearly 9%.

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prudential Advisors, the retail arm of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), continues to build on strong business momentum in 2025, expanding its advisor network and deepening its impact across the country. Through Oct. 31, the firm has welcomed experienced financial advisors managing nearly $3 billion in client assets, marking a nearly 9% increase in total headcount and bringing the number of financial advisors to more than 3,000 nationwide.

The new advisors, each with an average of more than 25 years of experience, bring deep client relationships and broad expertise to Prudential Advisors' growing platform. Their addition underscores the firm's continued success in fostering a high-performance culture centered on wealth management, comprehensive financial planning, advanced investment solutions, and client service.

"As our growth this year demonstrates, Prudential Advisors is thriving," said Patrick Hynes, president of Prudential Advisors. "We've built a powerful ecosystem that helps advisors deliver exceptional value to their clients — through robust planning capabilities, industry-leading technology, and meaningful business development support, which together are setting a new standard in our industry. The strong inflow of experienced talent reflects the confidence advisors have in our model, and we expect to sustain this positive trajectory through the end of the year and beyond."

Expanding capabilities through strategic partnerships

Prudential Advisors continues to enhance its platform through a first-of-its-kind strategic relationship with LPL Financial, which broadens investment and wealth management options for clients and creates new avenues for advisor growth. This partnership combines Prudential's trusted brand, client acquisition programs, and advisor support culture with LPL's market-leading technology and operational infrastructure — creating a unique and scalable environment for success.

"We're proud of Prudential Advisors' continued momentum, and we know there remains an opportunity for more people to benefit from financial advice," said Caroline Feeney, global head of Prudential's Retirement and Insurance businesses. "Our latest research, the 2025 Global Retirement Pulse Survey, revealed that only 41% of mass affluents globally have a financial advisor. By leveraging our global brand, deep planning expertise, and the capabilities of our partnership with LPL Financial, we're well positioned to help more people achieve financial security and protect their life's work."

Empowering advisors through choice and support

Prudential Advisors offers the flexibility for financial advisors to align their practice with the model that best suits their clients and business goals. Advisors can affiliate as statutory employees, benefiting from full corporate support, or operate independently while maintaining access to Prudential's extensive resources, including local field teams, technology platforms, and regulatory specialists.

With strong year-to-date growth, a proven value proposition, and continued investment in advisor success, Prudential Advisors is setting a new standard for the advisor experience and entering the close of 2025 with clear momentum and confidence in its future.

