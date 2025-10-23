Pryon Appoints AI Veteran Hamsa Buvaraghan as SVP/Head of Product to Lead Next Generation of AI Memory Innovation

Google and Microsoft Product Veteran Joins Pryon to Lead Company's Enterprise AI Memory Vision and Strategy

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pryon, the pioneer in enterprise AI memory and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) solutions, today announced the appointment of Hamsa Buvaraghan as SVP/Head of Product. This strategic hire signals Pryon's aggressive push to dominate the emerging AI memory space with groundbreaking innovations planned in 2026 and beyond.

Buvaraghan brings over 20 years of product and strategic leadership experience in AI and cloud technologies. Previously, she led AI Product Management and Strategy at Google, for multi-billion-dollar portfolios across Google Cloud's AI/ML platforms, databases, and ML infrastructure. At Google, she pioneered several foundational AI/ML services, translated DeepMind research into successful enterprise products, and developed Google Cloud's first Inference TPU. Prior to Google, she served as Product Management & Strategy Leader at Microsoft, where she led the vision and launch of Azure Analytics across multiple platforms. Earlier in her career, she also held global product leadership position at SAP where she spearheaded the launch of SAP HANA Cloud Platform Analytics & AI services, driving 171% ROI and boosting cloud revenue by 40%.

"The AI memory layer is the most critical infrastructure investment enterprises and governments will make in the next decade," said Chris Mahl, CEO of Pryon. "Hamsa's unparalleled expertise in bringing AI/ML products to market at scale, combined with her deep understanding of enterprise and nation-state needs, makes her the perfect leader to drive our product vision forward. We've pioneered and continued building the AI memory layer, and Hamsa is the force multiplier we need."

"I've spent two decades helping organizations across industries harness AI to solve their most complex challenges," said Hamsa Buvaraghan. "What Pryon has built is exceptional—a true AI memory layer that enterprises can trust. But what excites me most is what we're building next. The innovations we have planned for 2026 will fundamentally change how organizations think about Agentic AI memory, addressing the critical risks of hallucinations, data exposure, and verification challenges while unlocking high accuracy and entirely new capabilities for knowledge access and decision intelligence."

About Pryon

Pryon, is the leader in enterprise AI memory which provides the foundation for Agentic AI.[HB2] [CM3] Founded by the AI pioneers instrumental in developing Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri, and IBM's Watson, Pryon transforms how the world's leading enterprises and government organizations operate by enabling them to deploy AI apps and agents without the existential risks of hallucinations, data exposure, or compliance failures.

The company's AI Memory Layer securely ingests and retrieves information from all forms of enterprise multimodal content—text, images, audio, and video—delivering accurate, instant, and verifiable answers at scale. Every response includes source attribution and respects document-level access controls, ensuring auditability and compliance. Pryon's solutions can be deployed in weeks in cloud, on-premises, or air-gapped environments, meeting the security requirements of the world's most demanding organizations.

