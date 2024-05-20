Pryon Named Among Booz Allen's Top 10 Emerging Technologies for The Department of Defense and National Security

Inclusion underscores Pryon's innovative multimodal AI solutions for the public sector

RALEIGH, N.C., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pryon announced it was included in Booz Allen's new report, " Top 10 Emerging Technologies for The Department of Defense (DOD) and National Security ". The report highlights emerging dual-use technologies that Booz Allen believes may be poised to achieve day-one mission impact over the next one to three years, specifically in the defense and intelligence sectors. Pryon's groundbreaking approach to multimodal retrieval, which enables defense and national security institutions to deploy RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) at scale, is noted as one of these critical technologies.

Pryon Retrieval Engine securely transforms multimodal assets, including audio, images, text, and video, stored in myriad sources—including Amazon S3, SharePoint, and other applications—into a knowledge fabric. By using natural language prompts, government employees and service members can unlock fully-attributed, verifiable answers or reports that have been extracted or generated from complex, unstructured content—including PDFs, PowerPoints, and Word files. Use cases include acquisitions, business operations, and intelligence. Pryon is a National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) company and is being scaled at government agencies and leading enterprises.

"Government agencies have a mandate to accelerate the use of AI but face a major roadblock: the inability to efficiently access and securely leverage their vast data troves as the ground source of truth for AI," said Igor Jablokov, CEO and Founder, Pryon. "This results in stalled workflows, compromised access to knowledge, and a loss of decision advantage. Being included in Booz Allen's "Top 10 Emerging Technologies for DOD and National Security" is a testament of the power of the Pryon Retrieval Engine in delivering accurate, quick, and verifiable answers, where and when they're needed."

The report was developed by Booz Allen's Tech Scouting team —a core function of Booz Allen's Chief Technology Office (CTO) that closely monitors early-stage technologies, non-traditional partners, and startups that Booz Allen believes are poised to transform mission outcomes for the public sector. Tech Scouting has a critical role as a trusted advisor to U.S. government clients, across Booz Allen's portfolios and its venture capital arm, Booz Allen Ventures .

About Pryon

Pryon provides a trusted, safe, and proven path to implementing generative AI in enterprises. Pryon's best-in-class ingestion and retrieval engines can be paired with generative LLMs to implement retrieval-augmented generation and securely provide accurate, instant, and verifiable answers at enterprise scale. Using industry-leading retrieval technology, Pryon RAG Suite securely extracts answers from all forms of content, including audio, images, text, and video, stored in a myriad of sources. Pryon's products are intuitive to use, accessible via API from any system, and can be deployed in a matter of weeks in the cloud or on-premises. Created by the AI pioneers instrumental in developing Alexa, Siri, and Watson, Pryon is trusted by leading enterprises and government agencies. By reducing the distance between people and answers, Pryon builds high-performing, resilient, and responsive organizations.

